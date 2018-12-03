Despite the fact that I was sat at the very back of the room, and the lack of a microphone meant I found it very difficult to hear what was being said, I really enjoyed the sold out ‘Costume Design for the Big Screen’ Q&A with Glyn Dillon, the fashion designer who worked on The Force Awakens, Rogue One, and Solo.

I’m a huge fan of both sci-fi and Star Wars (including the fun, but not too critically acclaimed spin-offs), but the costume side of movie-making has never been one I’ve really been too knowledgeable on. Thus it was really interesting to learn more about it – even if I did have to lean forward in order to catch every word – all while seeing early concept designs for a myriad of characters.

The best part for me was probably when Dillon talked about the process that went into designing Kylo Ren’s costume, and especially the ideas that went into developing the helmet he dons for a good part of The Force Awakens. We were also treated to concept designs from early in the movie’s conception, where Ren was going to have a more ‘biker gang’ feel to his design.

Unfortunately, not everyone who was billed to make an appearance was able to. We missed out on the chance to see Janty Yates who had worked with Ridley Scott on Gladiator, and her replacement, Bohemian Rhapsody’s costume designer Julian Day, also couldn’t make it. David Crossman (who worked with Dillon on Solo and Rogue One) was the last to pull out of what was originally meant to be a ‘panel’ of costume designers.

While I enjoyed myself, I can’t help but wonder what could have been if the roster of expected costume designers weren’t so flaky. Maybe there would even have been a microphone.