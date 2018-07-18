A man has been charged with robbery following an incident at a Co-Op supermarket on Catton Grove Road at 8:30pm last week. Armed police approached the scene of the crime shortly afterwards, where Ryan Smith, 42, was arrested. He is believed to have been local to the area, living on Woodcock Road – adjacent to the scene of the crime.

Smith was found to be in possession of a fake firearm and was attempting to obtain £400 in cash from the store. He appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court last weekend and has been remanded in custody since. It is expected he will appear in court again shortly.

The store is no stranger to matters of this kind, with the most recently accessible crime statistics made available to the public showing reports of a further robbery in May of this year that is currently under investigation.

This is not the first armed robbery to occur in a residential area of Norwich this month – it is believed that an armed individual stormed a Coral bookmakers in Quebec Road last week and left with an unknown quantity of cash.

Updates to follow.