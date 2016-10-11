This summer I was lucky enough to spend a week in Dubrovnik with a group of friends before we went our separate ways for university. This was without a doubt one of the best decisions we have ever made, however, there was one aspect that I wish we had investigated before arriving: Dubrovnik is on the side of a mountain.

While this may not be such a problem for tourists who rent cars or the seasoned traveller – well adept at hefting their luggage for miles at a time – for 8 teenagers fresh out of college this was a nightmare! Any time we wanted to leave the house, even to reach the local shop, we were faced with the seemingly endless trek down the mountain using the very hot, very uneven stone steps that littered the city.

That being said the views were astounding. I would suggest that anyone who does not have a trip to Dubrovnik on their bucket list adds it immediately. Although our specific location was not the most family friendly destination with all those steps, they add to the charm and traditional image created by the old walled city, as well as filling in for all those ‘leg days’ you missed in your summer workout routine. I would urge you to take the time to walk the city walls; they offer some of the best views of the old town and the ocean, although I would recommend going either early in the morning or later in the afternoon. It’s cooler and the lighting is much brighter, all the better for those all important Instagrams. Sunset boat trips also offer great photo opportunities.

Taking a cable car to the top of the mountain is also advisable with visibility clear for miles, enabling you to see all over the city including a vast number of the nearby islands (excursions to which are incredibly cheap). The mountain is also home to a museum, gift shop, restaurant, and if you’re feeling ambitious you can even follow a trail all the way down to the bottom. Unfortunately for us, the heavens opened not long after we disembarked, leaving us stranded for some time as the car couldn’t run during lightening. On the plus side we were given free cocktails to make up for the weather, which is always a bonus!

Croatia is also known for being one of the most used filming locations for the popular HBO TV series Game of Thrones and a wide range of tours are available by boat, car, and foot.

I, not wanting any spoilers, persuaded my friends (many of whom are big fans) to explore many of the locations without a guide which proved just as exciting. Not only were we free to roam as we liked, we found a number of hidden sights that we would have missed otherwise. Finding the Iron Throne was particularly entertaining, if a little uncomfortable to sit on… the photos were a lot of fun though, with most of us competing to strike the most regal pose.

Unfortunately for many people, the beaches could be considered a little disappointing. Most are man-made out of pebbles which apparently makes them ‘uncomfortable’ or ‘boring’. I personally cannot fathom as to why anyone would prefer sand beaches to stones. Maybe it is slightly softer, but that does not make up for the pure inconvenience that sand causes. Take gritty sandwiches, for example. Or even the uncomfortable and itchy journey home

afterwards. Is that bit of extra softness really worth finding sand over the house for days afterwards? The pebble beaches of Croatia are definitely a plus in my book.

Altogether I’d say that Croatia was definitely a great destination for student travel. It’s cheap in virtually every way, pretty to look at, and has loads of opportunities for extra travel, both to offshore islands or inland Montenegro. Dubrovnik has a great deal of history and the attractions can be enjoyed both by individuals or large groups.