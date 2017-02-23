A corner of the roof on UEA’s Crome Court has been damaged, following rain and high winds. A piece of flashing, part of the structure used to hold the roof on the building, has become loose. This damage occurred during Storm Doris, which caused disruption across East Anglia and the rest of the UK.

A cordon has been established around the building, close to Britten, Colman and Victory House undergraduate accommodation. Crome Court residents have been told to remain inside, and no-one is being allowed to enter the building. UEA’s security team said that there were currently no plans to evacuate the building, given that the winds are soon expected to drop.

Responding to Concrete’s request for comment, the university said: “A small part of flashing around the roof of Crome Court has become loose due to today’s extremely high winds. Estates and Security staff will continue to monitor and respond accordingly to the situation through the night.

The university also said: “For safety reasons students will temporarily not be allowed in or out of the building. A Senior Resident is in Crome Court advising students, and those who cannot currently access their room will be asked to go to the Library, the Students’ Union or an eatery on campus, where Security staff will go as soon as an announcement can be made about returning to Crome Court. Student Services will also send the Crome Court residents an email update as soon as possible.

“The wind is expected to decrease by 19:00-20:00 tonight, and as soon as it is safe to access the roof the necessary repairs will be made.”

Crome Court opened in September 2014 at a cost of £10.1 million, and provides postgraduate accommodation and seminar space. UEA has had the building valued at £17.5 million.

Wind speeds of 63mph were recorded at Norwich Airport earlier in the day.

Update: an earlier version of this article stated that: “A corner of the roof has blown off UEA’s Crome Court.” The university later clarified that it was the flashing, not the roof itself that was damaged, and this article has been updated to reflect that fact.