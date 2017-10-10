Over the summer my family and I flew over 4700 miles to the beautiful and revolutionary Caribbean island of Cuba. The 35 degree heat and 90 percent humidity makes the two year rebellion seem all the more impressive as we struggled to wander around without stopping for cold drinks every half hour.

Despite the rebellion being 58 years ago, the revolution still feels very alive in the people of Cuba. Whilst we were in Cienfuegos they were throwing a carnival in celebration of Fidel Castro’s birthday, and the love for Che Guevara is seen everywhere you look. Despite having very little, Cubans always appear as being very happy and untroubled, the rum and the music endlessly flowing.

But it’s not all romantic – the embargo imposed by America means Cuba’s government has a lot of difficulty importing and exporting goods.

A trip to the shops is a massively different experience than here. Imagine going into your local shop to find only rum, bottled water, overpriced dried pasta, and a few jars. Food supply and cost is a massive problem for Cubans, with the government still providing rations of subsidised basics like bread, rice, and sugar.

One morning my parents went to queue at the bakery to try and buy some bread for breakfast and discovered they couldn’t buy any as they didn’t have a ration card!

The subsided food is just one example of how paternalistic the government is. There is good and free education (including university), decent, mostly free, healthcare, with one doctor to every 170 Cubans (2nd highest in the world), free housing (sort of), and care for the elderly where families can’t provide.

The overwhelming feeling you get is that there is a very strong baseline of quality of life and we saw little begging on our trip.

One of the most difficult thing for us to understand (aside from the Spanish) was that almost everything is government owned – the shop chains, some restaurants, all of the hotels and many other public facilities are at least 51 percent owned by the government.

Almost everyone works for the government, but the salaries are low. A university professor we met was earning just $42 a month and she told us it was difficult not to run out of money in the first week.

With the gradual opening of the private sector, the Cubans have found ways to supplement their income, often through ‘casa particulars’, where tourists stay in a room in their house.

A typical night in one of these with an en-suite is $25, equal to a Cuban monthly salary (before tax). While a ‘casa’ is an easy way to tap into the lucrative tourist market, it’s not so easy for others.

A catamaran instructor from our hotel in Varadero was telling us how he wants to start his own catamaran school for tourists but he can’t get a licence for it, and thus doesn’t see a future for himself in Cuba.

The tourist market, despite propping up the national economy, is creating a two tiered system and is breeding discontent from those without.

But the reality is that even if you do have the money there isn’t that much to spend it on.

I wonder how things will change in the next 20 years with the balance of communism and private enterprise shifting; a generation growing up with the internet; and a new leader that wasn’t part of the revolution.