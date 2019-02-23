Dancesport’s UEA Friendly, held in the last weekend of January, is one of our most anticipated competitions of the year and was a huge success this time round. The committee, led by the Team Captain, worked incredibly hard to make this spectacular event. Dance competitions cannot run without officials, which include adjudicators, compères, scrutineers and music organisers. We had the advice from one of our alumni Gurdas Singh Sually, who is invaluable to the club.

Sam Griffiths, Team Captain, says: ‘Each year we design the specifics of the rounds and events based on how previous comps have run and the yearly-changing rounds used in the uni circuit; however, it’s always standard ballroom in the morning, Latin American in the afternoon and the ‘fun’ rounds and all-important Team Match(es) in the evening! It’s a day that takes a lot of organising but always one that’s enormous fun and gets a huge positive reception every time.’

We had 121 couples take part, from universities including Cambridge, Imperial, Kent, and London. From our own team we received 45 callbacks in Ballroom, 43 callbacks in Latin, and 22 finalists which was an amazing achievement!