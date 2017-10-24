A game of hope and of despair. Two states of being in an unending struggle. That’s the purest summary of the conflict driving the narrative of Danganronpa. This conflict continues in this latest instalment in Chun Software’s franchise, Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony.

For those unfamiliar to the series, each game revolves around a class of high school students who are imprisoned and told that if any of them want to escape they have to kill another student and remain undiscovered through an ensuing class trial. If the murdered, or ‘blackened’, is discovered, they will be punished – which is a nice way to say horrifically executed. If they succeed then the rest of their class’ lives will be forfeit instead, and the blackened regain their colour.

Obviously a trial wouldn’t be complete without a judge. This is the job of Monokuma: the result of a horrible fusion between Jigsaw and a Build-a-Bear Workshop creation. This ursine gamemaster is all despair, taking the highest pleasure in manipulating the contestants to murder and mutilate each other.

These aren’t any normal high school students either. After all, it wouldn’t be any fun having a bunch of Plain Janes and John Smiths thrown in together. This colourful cast of characters all hold the titles of ‘Ultimate’, earned through their top-tier expertise and abilities in a certain field or talent. Our new protagonist, the Ultimate Pianist Kaede Akamatsu, stars alongside the Ultimate Entomologist, the Ultimate Maid, and even The Ultimate Astronaut. These characters break free from their initial stereotypes, and then find shocking, and occasionally hilarious, ways to die.

That’s one of the truths you will have to accept before starting one of these killing games: your favourite characters will die. Much like in The Hunger Games, the odds really aren’t in their favour, and you never know when the character you have your heart set on will turn to murder or become a victim. Depending on the motive presented by Monokuma in a chapter, even the sweetest person can end up bloodying their hands.

The gameplay is split between two parts: free roaming exploration and class trials. In the former you have the opportunity to explore the Ultimate Academy for Gifted Juveniles, as you spend your daily life trapped, getting to know your classmates through visual novel scenes. When the peace finally breaks and a death occurs it is here that you will investigate the scene and other key locations to try solving the mystery of the dearly deceased.

Said class trials see you work through deceit and stupidity on your path to the truth. Between returning segments like the classic nonstop debates and new minigames, there’s plenty new to keep you engaged. The best improvements however come from expansions on the main debate segments, including the inclusion of being able to lie to find ‘backdoors’ through arguments and speed up proceedings and mass panic debates where you’re forced to listen to multiple people speaking simultaneously to find weaknesses in their arguments.

This game might be the highlight of the franchise thus far, building on the successes of its predecessors and adding its own spice. However, if you’re interested in playing, I would highly advise starting with Trigger Happy Havoc, the first game. Aside from the lower price tag, these games are best experienced with reference to the events which came before them.