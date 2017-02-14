Valentines day is approaching, and the pressure is on to find something to wear that will knock your date’s socks off. Whether it’s that guy from the flat opposite you, your boyfriend, your bestie, or even your dad (there’s no judgment here). We’re here to point you in the right direction to help you look smokin’. So lets Marvin Gaye and get it on…

If you’re going on a date with a love interest or boyfriend, you want to wow him, am I right? If you feel like going all out, why not opt for a dress with black or red hues (it is valentines, after all) or if you feel like keeping it extra classy, nude tones are always a safe bet and look super chic. Team with statement earrings, simple minimalist strappy heels, or if you’re feeling daring, knee high boots to get some pulses racing. There’s some amazing Misguided ones, guaranteed to keep your date coming back for more every Valentines Day.

Having a girls night out with your bestie, because you’re both strong independent women who don’t need no man? It’s time to up those sass levels. I have one word for you- fishnets. No need to recoil in horror, spy the likes of Kendall, Kylie and Kim sporting this new trend, and transform your ripped jeans into a more playful, dressier look. Layer the fishnet tights (which can be found on clothing sites such as miss pap) under your jeans and team with a cute bralet and jersey kimono on top. Finish the look with some statement ankle boot heels, and get dancing girl.

If you’re planning a movie night in with your gal pals, look no further than the oh-so-cute range of matching “best-friend” t-shirts from Esty. Can friendship get anymore romantic than

this!? Pair these with fluffy socks, any rom-com and a big tub of ben and jerry’s and you’re good to go.

Or if you’re meeting family for a valentine’s dinner, perhaps you’re looking for something a little less daring and racy? Play it a little safer, and go for a jumper dress. Jumper dresses are everywhere at the moment, plus they allow you to eat all the food without any sight of bloating, oh, and did I mention how super comfy they are? It’s a win- win. Dress your look up with a fur gilet and heels, or go casual pair it with some trainers for a cool daytime look. Topshop, Boohoo and Asos all boast a great selection of jumper dresses, so be sure to check those out. Here’s to your cosiest Valentines Day yet!