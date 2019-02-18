Valentine’s Day: an excited rush to buy a new outfit, the break out of the most special of makeup and accessories, but for most, the worry that you won’t look good enough on a day that society has claimed to be one of the most important day of the year. Valentine’s Day can cause a lot of people to panic because it’s so heavily romanticised as being a special day.

If you are single and wanting to make an impression to secure a date for Valentine’s Day, then why not go all out? If looking your best – whether that be by wearing spanks, wearing a full face of makeup or wearing your best outfit – makes you feel the most confident and empowered, then that’s the best decision. Valentine’s Day only comes around once a year and you can use it as an excuse to treat yourself and feel special. Embrace the way you feel when you are dressed up and feeling your most confident and try and find a way to harness this surge of confidence all-year-round.

However, Valentine’s Day expectations can cause a lot of pressure in terms of putting in the utmost effort for your appearance. Whilst some use the day to feel special, others feel pressured into wearing uncomfortable outfits or hiding their true natural selves. Valentine’s Day is not worth forcing yourself to go to uncomfortable extremes in order to look good and please a potential partner. Nice clothes can make you look and feel special, but if they don’t then it’s not worth it simply to please someone else.

For those in a relationship for Valentine’s Day, it can be a lovely idea to dress up and do something special to celebrate the day together. Putting on a fancy outfit and putting in your best effort can be a great way to use fashion to reignite some excitement within the relationship and add some romanticism. You could use this as an excuse to buy something new and rediscover or explore a new style to experiment with. Having said this, you deserve respect and attention all-year-round, regardless of Valentine’s Day or not. If you aren’t comfortable and don’t feel you should have to dress up, that should be respected. Valentine’s Day can be just as romantic if you are wearing a fancy dress or in slippers and a onesie.

Ultimately looking good on Valentine’s Day should be for you, not for anyone else. If looking your absolute best makes you feel good on Valentine’s Day, that’s something you should do to make yourself happy. If you are happier to maintain your usual comfortable appearance, then that’s perfectly acceptable too. After all, Valentine’s Day is about love, and self-love should always come first.