The strangest part about your death is not hearing about it from you.

Whenever some significant event in your life that causes you any intense emotion occurs, you text or call me and tell me about it in detail, every single time, even after I moved to England for university. We’re constantly texting. Or at least we were, before you decided to ignore me for a while. Usually though, you’d leave out nothing from your stories, from the tiniest detail to the most obscure feeling the situation has kindled in you- I’d hear it all. Sometimes, listening to you relate your life to me brings a small smile to my lips and gives me a twinge of warmth. My being miles away from you has not taken away the emotional intimacy we share.

I am still waiting to hear about your death from you. I think the phone may ring any moment now, so I sit and wait. I watch the phone. So far, only your dad has had the courtesy to inform me that you died. But it’s okay; if you’re not even texting me, then it must be serious. We’re always texting. I guess you need a little time to yourself, even though it’s been days.

I watch the phone. I watch the time on the phone.

I’ve missed you these past few days. This strange silence that echoes in every second of my day is eerie and unbearable. I need you to fill up my hours with your sound again. The sound of my phone vibrating aggressively as you spam me, probably freaking out over some boy. The sound of your voice ringing in my head as I read those texts. Even the sound of the changing tone of your voice when you grow contemplative and serious while we’re on the phone or skyping.

The sound of my breaths of relief when you reply to my emotional and distressed texts with your words of comfort that feel oh so soft in my heart.

Right now, even a whisper from you would be welcomed. I know you’re planning the funeral, but I also know that you need to talk to me about these things. You have never been able to keep anything from me; you yourself once said that it was ‘physically impossible’. Your thoughts, your soul, your very consciousness, is poured out into my cupped hands and I hold everything very gently, breaking nothing…

I am waiting. I watch the phone.

In the days that you have decided to leave me alone, I have been wondering about your final moments. What were your last thoughts before the bomb exploded? Did you die swiftly? Did you have time to think of me? And most importantly, how much pain were you in and how much pain are you in now?

I have never had a dead friend.

I have never had a dead friend, and I apologise if it seems like I don’t know what to say to you. But I’ll adapt. This is just a minor bump in the road, a tiny little lump…we’ve been through so much. We’ve fought passionately, probably more intensely than most friends, and still our friendship is one of the strongest bonds anyone could ever have with another human being. I’m sure we’ll get through this too. I am not giving up on you, despite your recent negligence. We don’t give up on each other. That’s just not us.

I watch the time. It is getting late.

You’ll probably text me before going to sleep. What time it is there for you I have no idea, but I’ll wait anyway. You need me. I can already hear your small sobs as you relate to me what happened over the phone. Then again, the last time you cried to me like that was when your ex was being a dick towards you. This warrants a more intense response. Maybe you’ll weep and howl instead, like the time I mentioned that you were losing weight and it sent you into a full blown panic attack because anything to do with your weight had that effect on you at that time. You cried like a baby.

Whatever it is, just give me a call. Please. This is painful for both of us, but I promise you, I am going to be here for you. Just as you were always there for me.

I watch the phone, the time, the phone. I wait.