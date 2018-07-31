The TV rights for UEA alumna Elizabeth Macneal’s debut novel The Doll Factory have been won by Buccaneer Media.

Buccaneer Media won the opportunity to dramatise the novel which is set to be translated into 26 languages.

The novel follows the life of Iris, a character who works as a doll maker in the 1850s. After a run in with collector Silas, her life remains very much the same, however for him, it begins an ever darkening obsession. Iris is confronted with the opportunity of a lifetime, asked to model for Pre-Raphaelite artist Louis Frost, which sends Silas into a jealous spiral.

Elizabeth Macneal said after meeting Buccaneer Media’s CEO, Tony Wood, she knew they were “the perfect company to adapt The Doll Factory. I was thrilled by their passion for the characters, their enthusiasm for London’s history, and I know that Iris, Silas and Albie couldn’t find a better home.”

Macneal completed UEA’s Creative Writing MA programme last year after being awarded the Malcolm Bradbury Memorial Scholarship.

Buccaneer Media is responsible for ITV’s Marcella and Nickelodeon’s Ride. This adaptation with be executively produced by CEO Tony Wood and Anna Burns.

Tony Wood said: “This astonishing literary thriller has already created a sensation, even before publication. Competition has been huge at each step it has taken. It’s an honour to announce a collaboration with Elizabeth Macneal; she’s an amazing talent, who I am delighted to bring into the Buccaneer fold”.

The Doll Factory will be published in May 2019 by Picador.