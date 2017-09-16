As long summer days become a distant memory and the academic year, full of responsibilities, rolls around, one last festival offers the chance to get lost in music, food, and drink.

For the first time, Deepdale Backpackers & Camping will host the Burnham Deepdale Festival. It will take place across the weekend of 22-24 September and will consist of music, spoken word and dance acts. Burnham Deepdale is located along the beautiful Norfolk coast, providing the perfect backdrop for this summer’s final festival.

In terms of music, Burnham Deepdale Festival boasts an array of local acts, ranging from folk, to rock, to alternative. This locality is imperative to the hosts, they said: “Our focus is on home grown talent, bands from Norfolk and the adjoining counties.” These acts will be spread across three stages and a secret venue which will be hidden away on Deepdale Farm for intrepid attendees to discover.

Jess Morgan, a singer-songwriter from Norwich, will play the festival before she leaves Norfolk for her tour in October. Her guitar and piano driven music has earned plaudits across the board, with BBC Radio 6 Music’s Steve Lamacq describing her as a “little gem”.

“My songs are mainly story songs,” Morgan explained. “I’m kind of looking at modern life and trying to present snapshots of people, places, ideas through songs which are musically fairly simple but with melodic or lyrical hooks.”

Morgan is clear why she is so excited to play the festival: “It’s a roster full of my favourite acts: Georgia Shackleton, The Tin Heart Troubadours… I’d say it’s the draw of the North Norfolk coast. It’ll be a dip in the sea no matter what and tracking down a pot of Brancaster Mussels and chips.”

Outside of performing, Morgan will also be joining us at UEA come September, studying for her MA in Creative Writing. “I’m really thrilled to finally be a part of UEA life,” she said. “I just feel ridiculously lucky to be studying again and to be doing it here. I’ll be the one walking around campus with the stack of books and slightly hysterical smile.”

Jess Morgan’s record, ‘Edison Gloriette’, is available to stream on Spotify and she will play Norwich Arts Centre on 19 October.

Another act to play Deepdale’s variety of stages is the Norwich-based five-piece, Little Red Kings. The band “combines a gritty roots quality, reminiscent of British classic blues rock bands of the 70’s, with strong melodies and elements of modern alternative rock.” Formed in 2011, they have released an eponymous debut album and have built up a loyal fanbase due to their powerful live shows.

In addition to quality music, Burnham Deepdale Festival also offers opportunities for stargazing with the King’s Lynn and District Astronomy Society, drum workshops, and street entertainment. Moreover, real ales, local gins, wines and many food stalls will be available.

Adult tickets cost £12.50 for the weekend and Child tickets cost just £6.25.