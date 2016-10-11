Over the Summer, Team GB triumphed once again at the 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Rio. Bringing home a record number of medals from an overseas Olympic Games, the drive and spirit motivating the athletes was extremely clear to see. I was lucky enough to speak to Bryony Page, the first British trampoline gymnast to win an Olympic Medal, about her Olympic experience and what motivates her during her training. Having just missed out in the London Olympics in 2012 due to injury, Bryony flawlessly bounced into the Rio final, going on to win a silver medal.

Hoowever, Bryony is more than just an athlete. Already holding numerous British, European and World Championship titles she has maintained her athletic career alongside a degree, graduating from Sheffield University in 2015. So what is it that drives such an athlete to success and how does she find it balancing other commitments with her soaring success?

When I congratulated Bryony and asked her how she felt about her Olympic success, she replied, “it feels pretty surreal to be honest! It’s something I have dreamed of achieving for a long time now, but really didn’t expect it to actually happen, even though I believed it could be possible. It’s an amazing feeling to have won an Olympic Medal and to be the first British trampoline gymnast to do so makes it very special.”

In the run up to the olympics Bryony was training at least twice a day, Monday to Saturday, with rest and recovery on Thursday afternoons and Sunday – that’s a pretty intense routine and it’s not just on the trampoline. As you can imagine, like many athletes, there’s a number of different elements to her training.

“I spend hours in the gym every day conditioning my body for the impacts of trampolining training sessions,” she explains. “I speak with a sports psychologist and read psychology books to mentally prepare for training and competing.

“We have a sports analysis that videos every go on the trampoline and records our scores and ‘Time of Flight’ measurements (how high we jump) for every skill, and we have sessions to go through our training in detail so we know where we have been improving and where we still need to work.”

According to Bryony her training is like a full time job and her lifestyle revolves around it. “Every decision I make is based on how it will effect my training – from the food I eat, to what time I sleep, to the books I read.

“For me,” she continued, “leading up to the Olympics, from the moment I woke up, to the moment I fell asleep – I would be training – preparing my body and my mind for the biggest competition of my life.”

Her motivation is pretty apparent. “I just want to be the best I can be. I am extremely passionate about my sport. I love being in the air, flying around doing twists and somersaults. This is what keeps me motivated. Knowing I have this opportunity to challenge and improve myself on the trampoline, and a limited time to do so, keeps everything exciting!”

For several years Bryony balanced her training with her university studies, graduating in biology from the University of Sheffield in 2015. I wondered what her university life had been like, as I’d imagined she’d have had a lot to balance. “I did find it difficult to balance my studies and something career at first. Luckily, Sheffield University were (and continue to be) really supportive and helped me to balance both.”

And what about the social side – something a lot of students struggle juggling with other commitments? “There were decisions I had to make I had to make growing up whether I would miss a training session go to that party or night out, or cancel a holiday to go to a competition. I always decided to chose the trampolining world, and I’ve never considered my social life to suffer because of sport. I make sure I find time to visit, Skype and catch up with my friends and family as much as possible.”

It was obvious that Bryony has an extremely positive character, and is passionate about her sport and the opportunities it has provided for her. When I asked her if she felt she ever had to sacrificed anything in her commitment to trampolining she replied, “I have never never considered any decision I have made I favour of training to be a “sacrifice”. If anything, I would say not eating ice cream is the biggest sacrifice I make whilst training towards major competitions!’ – I certainly feel her pain there.

Like anyone in any profession, the silver medalist does experience the odd moment of doubt. But her down to earth, positive mindset obviously pulls her through – “over the years, I have improved in the ways that I deal with my self-doubt, but there were even moments during the Olympic Games that I doubted myself – when I was younger I always thought Olympians would be so confident and have everything sorted out, but that really isn’t the case, well at least for me it wasn’t.”

She added, “I just had to remind myself that my self-doubt doesn’t actually change what I can do on that trampoline! I don’t suddenly become rubbish just because I think I might be” – something we all could learn from.

When it comes to motivation, it really is about drive, ambition and passion for her sport. “I think the best thing is to find out what you are passionate about. I want to feel awesome to feel awesome in the air, and I want to be the best I can be. That is what motivates me, but for others it can be wanting to win medals, break records, or even achieve fame.

“Whatever it is that makes you passionate about training, is what will keep you focused through the tough times and when your motivation levels are at their most vulnerable.”

And what about for us university students? “Stay as organised as possible,” she said. “Know your timetable and continue to improve time-management skills! Also, don’t be afraid to ask for help, or discuss your studies with your coach, or your extra curricular activities with you teachers.”

If you’re already missing the Olympic spirit, keep your eyes peeled for the Team GB Victory Parade in London and Manchester later this month!