The whistle has blown and Derby Day, the annual day of sporting competition between UEA and the University of Essex, is now officially underway.

For the last six consecutive years UEA have been victorious over their Essex rivals, and today our sports teams will be hoping to defend their lead for a seventh Derby Day win.

Today’s event is the 19th edition of Derby Day, which first began in May 2000. Teams from Essex and UEA will play 54 competitive matches today, in sports including climbing, boxing, rugby and football.

Concrete will be live-blogging all the latest Derby Day scores, wins and losses throughout the day here.

For more information on Derby Day, including appropriate conduct or a sports timetable, click here.