Which three tracks would you take to a desert island?
Alice:
- ‘Feels Like We Only Go Backwards’ – Tame Impala
- ‘A Day In The Life’ –
The Beatles
- ‘Going Underground’ –
The Jam
Lois:
- ‘Come What May’ –
Ewan McGreggor and Nicole Kidman
- ‘All Summer Long’ –
Kid Rock
- ‘With A Little Help From My Friends’ – The Beatles
What’s your favourite album?
Alice:
It’s got to be Whatever People Say I Am That’s What I’m Not by Arctic Monkeys. It’s the best album of my favourite band of all time, and I guess I thought it was the soundtrack to my wannabe angsty tweenage years…
Lois:
The Girl Who Couldn’t Fly by Kate Rusby is by far my favourite album. When I first heard it, I would get up early so that I could listen to it all again… now that is love.
Name a favourite track from your childhood.
Alice:
Dean Martin, ‘Ain’t That A Kick In The Head’. I always used to listen to jazz music and big band with my grandad. Also, check out the RJD2 remix – you’re welcome.
Lois:
‘Orinoco Flow’ by Enya. My parents used to play this to me to get me to sleep when I used to have nightmares. So I associate it with feeling calm, sleepy, and happy.
Name a track you associate with a fond memory.
Alice:
‘Wake Up’ – Arcade Fire. Bit of an odd one. I was sat on the bus a few years ago and completely missed my stop simply because I was so into the song.
Arcade Fire are known for their instrumentation, impassioned climaxes, and generally powerful aura, so I just had a movie moment and forgot where I was.
Lois:
‘Summer of 69’ by Bryan Adams. It reminds me of my late teen years, when I finally found some good friends. We used to jam to this in the summer of 2011.
Which song do you find best to comfort someone when they feel upset?
Alice:
‘Dry Your Eyes’ – The Streets. That’s jokes. Don’t play that to anyone. On a serious note, you can’t be sad to ‘You Make My Dreams’ by Daryl Hall & John Oates.
Lois:
DEFINITELY ‘September’ by Earth, Wind and Fire. It makes me so instantaneously happy.
Recommend an artist/song/album.
Alice:
If you haven’t heard Metronomy’s latest record, Summer 08 is brilliant. It’s fun, funky synthpop pervaded with dance cuts. ‘Back Together’ is erratic and just an all-round banger. Listen, please.
Lois:
I can’t recommend Kate Rusby enough – if you want a song to start you off, go for ‘Awkward Annie’. She is a perfect artist to help you relax, read, or snooze.