Which three tracks would you take to a desert island?

Alice:

‘Feels Like We Only Go Backwards’ – Tame Impala ‘A Day In The Life’ –

The Beatles

‘Going Underground’ –

The Jam

Lois:

‘Come What May’ –

Ewan McGreggor and Nicole Kidman

‘All Summer Long’ –

Kid Rock

‘With A Little Help From My Friends’ – The Beatles

What’s your favourite album?

Alice:

It’s got to be Whatever People Say I Am That’s What I’m Not by Arctic Monkeys. It’s the best album of my favourite band of all time, and I guess I thought it was the soundtrack to my wannabe angsty tweenage years…

Lois:

The Girl Who Couldn’t Fly by Kate Rusby is by far my favourite album. When I first heard it, I would get up early so that I could listen to it all again… now that is love.

Name a favourite track from your childhood.

Alice:

Dean Martin, ‘Ain’t That A Kick In The Head’. I always used to listen to jazz music and big band with my grandad. Also, check out the RJD2 remix – you’re welcome.

Lois:

‘Orinoco Flow’ by Enya. My parents used to play this to me to get me to sleep when I used to have nightmares. So I associate it with feeling calm, sleepy, and happy.

Name a track you associate with a fond memory.

Alice:

‘Wake Up’ – Arcade Fire. Bit of an odd one. I was sat on the bus a few years ago and completely missed my stop simply because I was so into the song.

Arcade Fire are known for their instrumentation, impassioned climaxes, and generally powerful aura, so I just had a movie moment and forgot where I was.

Lois:

‘Summer of 69’ by Bryan Adams. It reminds me of my late teen years, when I finally found some good friends. We used to jam to this in the summer of 2011.

Which song do you find best to comfort someone when they feel upset?

Alice:

‘Dry Your Eyes’ – The Streets. That’s jokes. Don’t play that to anyone. On a serious note, you can’t be sad to ‘You Make My Dreams’ by Daryl Hall & John Oates.

Lois:

DEFINITELY ‘September’ by Earth, Wind and Fire. It makes me so instantaneously happy.

Recommend an artist/song/album.

Alice:

If you haven’t heard Metronomy’s latest record, Summer 08 is brilliant. It’s fun, funky synthpop pervaded with dance cuts. ‘Back Together’ is erratic and just an all-round banger. Listen, please.

Lois:

I can’t recommend Kate Rusby enough – if you want a song to start you off, go for ‘Awkward Annie’. She is a perfect artist to help you relax, read, or snooze.