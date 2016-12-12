Hands froze and heads snapped upward, the halogen green eyes within them sharp with horror. None blinked. The conveyor belt had torn itself to a stop, ripped from a passage of easy motion with a shriek of unoiled coils.

It was an abrupt dead thing that lay before the elves, a black snake bloated with monstrous creations far from completion: morose teddy bears starved of stuffing, as limp as empty brown socks… crude open-flapped cubes unpainted and uninhabited, boxes barren of their Jacks. All around the litter of halted progress billowed the howling silence of his presence. Killing the fuses with a mittened hand, Santa had bred within the Toy Room a vacuum of wretched inactivity. Fury beckoned that he speak.

“Hear me,” he roared, a windy strained voice which blew through the room like a spray of bowling balls. “Know that my time is both rare and better invested elsewhere: be sure this is not a social visit. I bring to you a question. We have but six days until Christmas befalls us, and do I see before me the certainty of a deadline met?”

Santa erected himself profoundly. He was stood atop the fifth tier of a wide spiral staircase, overlooking the highway of frozen conveyor belts, lined on either side by forty elves – in all his view commanded eight-hundred elves, and this was one of only four assembly lines under the Toy Room sector of S. Pole, Ltd.

As President of The Board, Santa’s presence was not one met with adulation. Even from such a height and distance, the stench of his breath was oppressively intimate, a sour cocktail of brandy, stewed beef and raw carrots. It simmered beneath your eyelids and almost made you sneeze, such was the odour’s violence.

“No? No?” The words were horrible, seeming as they did to sing, not from his mouth, but from the gaze of his wandering furious eyes. They were hard, small and black, peering out from leather skin hardened by windburn. “If you are of the belief that we are far from ready, then I congratulate your judgement! Six days remain and my disappointments have in no way lightened. We are failing the expected quota. I read from Accounts that – ”, he extracted from the mouldy interior of his tight coat a small sheet of crumpled paper, “ – we are at 79% productivity rate.”

Santa studied the paper speculatively, doubtful of its unhappy existence. His gaze returned to the elves. “How can one appease the demands of so parasitic a Nice List with so little produce? Can anyone here enlighten me? Please?”

Like dust on the ocean, the final words burst outward before dissolving in the tempestuous silence. The elves, shivering in their ill-fitting coats of green polyester, torn at the elbows and smeared with oil, paint, their own blood, could only tip forward heavy heads. The weight of wild expectations had in their minds constructed a steel balloon that with each successive Christmas inflated unendurably, inspiring a listless misery worsened by physical labour. Granted only a day’s release and respite each year, suicide was a common exit amongst the elves, found hanging in bathrooms with striped ribbon tight around bulbous purple throats.

“Produce!” he yelped manically; despondent; clenching his mittens. “Produce: we are here to produce, to make, create and supply! Supply and demand, do you understand? That is our goal, that is our purpose, and so help me God if we fail to perform.”

Santa suspended the threat above the elves with the tremendous circumference of his heaving chest, constricted and trembling within his too-tight red suit. He exhaled and upon the elves fell the death-knell of desperate orders. Dark patches of purple bled into the material across his back and elbows, his poorly shaven face slick with rage.

He said nothing else. He turned. He reactivated the fuses, resurrected the assembly lines, and left. The manufacture of Christmas had resumed, and the elves obliged wearily.