The American election has the power to divide not only a nation, but the rest of the world. A divisive campaign on both sides, arguments have varied from military policy to the correct use of emails. On one hand, you have Donald Trump’s supporters, who do not trust the idea of a United States as a “nation of immigrants” and “promoter of free trade”. On the other side, Hillary Clinton promises to the be the first female President, but is not a candidate without controversy.

For both political parties it has been a challenging campaign. The GOP witnessed more than 160 Republicans distance themselves from their nominee. Clinton narrowly beat Bernie Sanders during the Democratic Primaries, the self-proclaimed ‘first socialist nominee’, to be named the Democratic nominee. Amongst others, Sanders got the support of young people, who questioned an economic system that does not guarantee access to a good quality of life in turn for hard work. In particular, his pledge for free college tuition helped gain Senator Sanders support.

Both nominees reflect America’s desire for change, with Trump in particular representing a shift in the status quo. Clinton (69) and Trump (70) were born in the 1940s, the decade that saw some of the biggest political and military turmoil of the last century. However, their proposals counter significant trends in recent U.S history. Free education and health care system from Clinton’s side, while isolationism is defended by Trump. In foreign policy, Clinton promises to deal with many of the issues in which she was heavily involved with as Secretary of State, a point that has been used to counter Trump’s arguments on her unsuitability to become President.

Meanwhile, the Republican not only has no experience in foreign policy, he has also incorrectly blamed immigration for the recent terrorist attacks in Europe and violence in the U.S.

This is an election that has divided opinion, and America is starting to resemble two one-party nations rather than one two-party country. Compared with Romney vs. Obama four years ago, this election has been more brutal and more controversial.

Yet, regardless of the outcome on 8th November, the divide seen across America is unlikely to end with the election.