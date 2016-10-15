Why is this good for my skin I hear you ask. Lucky for you I have that exact information!

banana:

The potassium in bananas moisturises and hydrates your skin and is much cheaper than moisturiser. Vitamin A helps reduce scars and Vitamin B reduces wrinkles and the appearance of ageing which even if you’re still young and sprightly I’m sure the LCR will soon take its toll.

honey:

Honey is a natural antihistamine and helps soothe your skin so if you have sensitive skin this is good for you. Honey is also meant to help reduce sun burn or sun damage, not sure if that’s such a problem in Norwich in October but those are the facts!

lemon juice:

Suprisingly, lemon juice actually works as an exfoliant as the citric acid helps remove dead skin cells. It is also known to help reduce blackheads, I’m pretty sure that’s what Beyoncé was talking about in Lemonade.

oats:

A great exfoliator for those with sensitive skin as it is far more gentle. Oats also moisturise and work to cleanse your skin due to the saponin component.