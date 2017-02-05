Scientists have created a smartphone attachment that can analyse DNA.

The prototype phone-powered pathology microscope can be mass produced for less than $500 (£406) each. The accessory could be used to treat diseases such as cancer and tuberculosis, especially in the developing world.The attachment was developed by scientists at the University of California, Stockholm University and Uppsala University.

The developers hope that it could allow analysis which would normally require sending samples to a laboratory to be carried out much more quickly. Lead researchers Mats Nilsson and Aydogan Ozcan spoke of potential benefits of the attachment.Ozcan said: “A typical microscope with multiple imaging modes would cost around $10,000, whereas higher-end versions, such as the one we used to validate our mobile-phone microscope, would go for $50,000 or more.”

Nilsson said: “It can use the information that is carried in our DNA to make diagnoses.“There are two main areas where this is done today.“In cancer, where certain mutations in tumours confer resistance to drugs, it can be used to prescribe the right treatments.“And in infectious diagnostics, it’s the fastest way to work out if an infection is viral or bacterial, and, if it’s bacteria, to figure out if it carries antibiotic resistant genes or not.”

Dr Justine Alford, from Cancer Research UK also praised the new technology, saying: “Revealing the precise make-up of a cancer can help patients get treatments that are most likely to benefit them, but tests can be expensive and time-consuming.

“This early study suggests mobile phone technology could potentially speed up this process and reduce costs, but much more research is needed to find out if it’s reliable and accurate enough to make its way into the clinic.”

The device works by using a special lens attached to the smartphone’s camera to study a sample of tissue from the patient. Two laser diodes and a white LED beam light into the sample and the images produced are then analysed by an internal algorithm.

The only model of smartphone that has been tested with the attachment so far is the Nokia Lumia 1020, which was released in 2013.

The developers insist that the attachment can be adapted to be compatible with more recent smartphones.

The first task for the attachment will be treating patients with resistant strains of tuberculosis in India, according to Nilsson.

He said: “Currently [TB treatment in India] is a trial and error thing – they start with the first-line drugs even if one knows that only 50 percent of the patients will respond, since resistance is so widespread.”

This pioneering technology already has a rival product, created by Oxford Nanopore Technologies, who claim their product will be capable of analysing long sequences of DNA, rather than just single points of data.

This rival product works using only electric based tests, which allows it to be much smaller and much cheaper to mass produce.