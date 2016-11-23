On reflection, one can see that it was Clinton’s world-view, and what she represented, that contrasted sharply with America’s disenfranchised voters.

Clinton is an embodiment of corporate elitism and a neoliberal agenda which has stripped many Americans of their status and power. This applies predominantly to the white male demographic, yet considering that 25 percent of those who supported Trump where ethnic minorities, this reveals a far more fundamental resistance to a leader who represented no change.

Hilary Clinton’s machine is representative of the corporate Davos class. Despite his bravado and demagoguery, supporters of Clinton fail to recognise the equally rational aversion many feel to her neoliberal policies.

Policies of deregulation,-privatisation, austerity and corporate trade have led to living standards declining for large swaths of the American population. No wonder the phrase “Lets make America great again” resonated with so many. This phrase stands as an embodiment of a collective desire to reject the corporate elite Clinton represents.

The DNC can and have responded to the fascist strong man through history. The 1930s, as a case in point, reveals how a real left, which stands for a redistributive agenda, can opposed forces of tyranny. An organised, coherent left would have really made Trump “Feel the Bern”, and could have stripped away many of his supporters. As with Canada’s Leap Manifesto, a greener New Deal for the twenty-first century could work to establish well-paying unionised jobs. That said, a strong left would also need to redress Sanders’ failure to connect with older black and Latino voters – a group strongly hit by the current economic model.

However, other figures in the party such as Elizabeth Warren, who ardently supports the Black Lives Matter movement, reveal the party’s developing capability to reach out to a fractured and disenfranchised country.

Figureheads such as Warren and Sanders are significant indications of an increasing taste for Democratic socialism. This progressive left could answer the call to address the flaws of a society of great wealth, faced with ever increasing insecurity.