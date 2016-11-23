Always fancied yourself a tabloid journalist? Always had a knack for puntastic headlines? An incident, a suspicious death, a complex investigation, troubled experts, compromised witnesses, tabloid intervention and a highly charged trial: Do Different Week is about to shake up sleepy Norwich. As with the best crime dramas, not everything is as it seems, and Concrete will be there to document it every step of the way.

In 2017, UEA will stage ‘The Art and Science of Murder’ which brings together all four faculties. The action and drama has been written by MA and PhD creative writers, under the direction of visiting professor and bestselling crime writer, Ian Rankin. This is the fictional journey across campus, through the schools, faculties and disciplines, highlighting the vast and varied resource, characters and characteristics.

Everyone can have their say as the drama unfolds, leading to a trial on the last day. From student jurors to roving reporters; this is your chance to try something different. And you never know, our headline might just turn out to be accurate.

This event is open to all undergraduate students and Concrete will be on hand to document: from publishing news stories, to creating faux-front pages. If you fancy yourself reporting on a trial, or think that you can sniff out the information before the detectives,’ email concrete.editor@uea.ac.uk to register your interest.

But what else is happening that week?

It’s not just about the murder trial, the university will be hosting a variety of other activities during the week. We’ll be publishing your go-to-guide the week before, but here are a few sneak previews to get you excited.

VIP Study Lounge

Want to take time during the week to study or carry out some reading?

We understand that you might want to continue with coursework or carry out further reading in peace and quiet so we have created a study area which you can book onto in half day slots.

In addition, there will be refreshments available for you to enjoy while you study.

Emergency Life Support

Every year 30,000 people in the UK have an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, but the survival rate is less than 1 in 10. But we’re on a mission to change that. Join us in creating a Nation of Lifesavers – a nation where everyone knows how to save a life.

Heartstart UEA is run by a team of volunteers who work in the community to train members of the public in Emergency Life Support skills. The two hour course provides the basic skills to allow you to respond to a life-threatening emergency. From how to approach a casualty, to the recovery position, to CPR skills, our volunteers give demonstrations and the chance to practice these skills during the two hours.

Get Pixilated!

Pixilation is an exciting form of animation that uses people instead of puppets to star in your own animated short film.

Using the UEA campus as the backdrop you can explore this medium to create, film and edit your pixilated masterpiece for its UK premiere on the Friday.

Each being no more than 2 minutes long, let your creative juices flow and utilise the magical qualities of this unusual animation style, being able to ‘fly’ or ‘skate’ in and around the campus, employ some of the oldest special effect film techniques since George Méliès (A trip to the moon -1902) the ‘Stop Trick’, and explore the fantastic filmic qualities of the UEA landscape and architecture.

Travel the world @ INTO

Join us at INTO for the opportunity to explore cultures from around the world, from Nigeria to Japan, Russia to Pakistan, China to Italy, and most places in between.

Experience every day customs, learn essential language, and taste traditional food from all over the world.

French: The gift of languages

Participate in a workshop about culinary in Francophonie. Through typical French food, travel all around the world in French speaking countries. Your journey will end in France, with a tasting of delicious croissants, à la Marie-Antoinette.

Stand out from the Crowd: Go for Greek!

The Greek taster “Is it all Greek to you?” will offer you the opportunity to learn the Greek alphabet (Capital Letters), so you will be able to read and write in Greek straight away. You will learn how to greet people and introduce yourselves giving some basic information. You will also learn how to order snacks, drinks and desserts and how to count up to 10.

Banham Zoo

We are in the middle of a mass species extinction, the sixth one in Earth’s history. The problem with this one, is that it is pretty much all because of humans. You will learn how Banham Zoo and other zoos protect the habitats and eco-systems around the world.

How can we help our favourite animals? And how can we help the animals who are not everyone’s favourites? Visit Banham Zoo to join this conservation talk, plus, have a go on Skytrek, their aerial assault course!

Keep an eye out for Concrete’s guide to Do Different Week: out next semester.