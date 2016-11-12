By joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Doctor Strange has a lot to live up to. Whilst sitting in the cinema waiting with bated breath, you’ll start to consider everything that made it look like a disappointment waiting to happen in the trailer: Benedict Cumberbatch’s dodgy American accent, the costume and the sickening kaleidoscope-like special effects. Then the movie gets going and then you realise all those worries were for nought.

In addition to being an extremely effective advertisement warning against dangerous driving, Doctor Strange provides what some are suggesting to be one of the strongest superhero stand-alone movies in a long time. Marvel may well have produced one of their darkest movies as well; Steven Strange must rise after his tragic accident to become our titular hero. The movie is great at exploring vulnerable characters throughout, notably through Mads Mikkelson’s villain and Chiwetel Ejiofor’s character, both of whom put in solid performances. The cast are perfectly cast for their roles and Marvel manages to dodge the criticism this time of having a disappointing villain. It’s not all serious, tragic drama though; Cumberbatch’s character has just enough sarcasm and wit in the same vein as Iron Man and Benedict Wong stole the screen with his supporting role whenever he could.

As for the Inception-like special effects? You’ll want to get the full effect in 3D if you can. The effects and costumes may leave your head spinning, but only with the question: “How does Marvel keep doing it?” Everyone hoped that this movie would be a success, but I doubt anyone expected it to be as good as what it was, leaving us with the niggling question of “when is it going to stop?” In the meantime though, enjoy this strange and fantastic ride whilst it lasts.