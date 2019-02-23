On Saturday 6 January, the UEA Falcons Dodgeball Club awoke early to attend round three of the University South League. With one women’s team and two men’s teams, the club set off with high spirits, excited to see how their eight games would play out. The women begun in the morning, and due to some scheduling issues in the league, they were to play an astonishing four games in total, which was vastly different to the usual two game days. Although, having won a medal last term at the Aylesbury Open, the Women’s Team always manage to keep positive. At this league meet, they played the best they had all season, they dodged seemingly everything and played quick-paced and with a tactical mindset. One teammate, Becca De Freitas, even managed to secure thirteen catches across the day. Though Hazel Williamson was awarded Most Valuable Player that day, for her ability to ‘catch on demand’.

Leah Bassett, the Women’s Team Captain, commented on the day, stating: ‘The women’s team that I took today were incredible, I could not have been prouder of their efforts and stamina through four difficult games! With three wins from the day, and one loss against the team top of the league, we are 100 percent strong contenders for a medal this year!’

Team Selection – Leah Bassett (Captain), Becca De Freitas, Hazel Williamson, Holly Edison, Natalie Attisha, Amy Fretwell, Emma Sheen & Jenny Hutton.

The Men’s Second Team were next to play, they were to take on UCL’s First and Second team. Playing against teams with such experience would be extra difficult, especially considering the Men’s Second Team was inclusive of three players who only joined the club this year! However, this experience was quickly overcome by the two’s incredibly high jumping tactics and quick-hands catches. One of their newest players, Nathaniel Ducuru, made eleven catches across two games! The Men’s Second Team now sit 3rd place in the league and look forward to their next league meet on 9 February, where they will come face-to-face with the UEA Falcons Men’s First Team. Alex Wootton, the men’s second’s team Captain noted that: ‘The team succeed due to their high team morale and their respect for teammates, meaning they play as one team and win as one team!’

Team Selection – Alex Wootton (Captain), Nathaniel Ducuru, Jamie Agar, Igor Pestrikov, Tom Bee, Nick Wyatt, Chris Ellis & Dan Mitchell.

The Men’s First Team, as always, attended with high expectations of the day. However, with one brand new university team to play, they could not possibly know the calibre of their opponent in their first game. Adopting their usual fast-paced and agile gameplay, the first team secured an astounding result of 34-2 against the newly formed LSE Snakes; dropping only one set to their opposition. They continued on this streak and brought home another win in their second game. Elliott Jones, the Men’s First Team Captain, who sadly could not be there, commented on the day: ‘Unfortunately, I was unable to make this fixture, but the boys held their own and showed why we are title contenders this season. Very proud!’

Team Selection – Matthew Mcstea (Vice Captain), Oscar Finney, Jacob Poyser, Charlie Halliday, Cosmin Mititelu & Ben Meaden.

The Falcons have started the league strong and the end result is looking promising. If these players can keep up the standard of League Meet Three, coming away with 7/8 wins overall, all three teams will be looking at a high likelihood of medal finishes! #GoFalcons