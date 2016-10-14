Most days, The Big Bang Theory dominates our TV screens, and a group of university scientists are mocked for being ‘nerds’: unable to socialise or flirt, fitting every aspect of the scientist stereotype. Arts students, on the other hand, are often portrayed as the non-committal type, leading a life in constant search of a ‘real job’, whose degrees cower under science. But, are we really defined by our degrees? Do we fit into stereotypes, destined to follow the ‘conventional’ path in our field after we graduate (if there is such a thing)? Or are we merely on a stepping stone to pursuing individual ambition upon graduation?

Heading to university is an exciting time for many. Yet for 18-year-old, UEA student, Apolline Hue, the judgement she received as she was about to undertake her nursing degree before coming to Norwich made her experience slightly different.

“I was often questioned about taking nursing as a degree as it was looked down upon compared to degrees like medicine,” she said.

Apolline started her nursing degree in September and although she was indecisive about whether to do a medicine course instead, she believed that her caring nature was why she stuck with her instincts. “It is a profession I feel so passionate about. I enjoy the contact I would get being a nurse and I care about people so much.”

“It never really swayed my opinion,” she adds, “I knew I wanted to further my studies and nursing seemed to be the right move. People’s judgement doesn’t affect me. There is more about a person than just a degree.”

Higher Education Statistics show that over five percent of students drop out of their courses within the first year of study. The majority are those that are in under-represented groups posing the question as to whether judgement is the catalyst of this problem.

Over 50 percent of students at UEA said that most people hadn’t heard of their degree. Phil Mason, 30, studying an Operating Department Practitioner degree knows this feeling all too well.

“Whenever anyone asks about what I do and I respond, they nod and just say that’s nice. Not many people really understand what I do.”

Phil is a mature student and lives amongst other students ten years younger than him. He believed this was going to cause judgement over his decision to go to university later than the others.

“I expected to be judged because of my age but surprisingly I wasn’t. I think it is because it’s health care and I am a similar age to most people on my course.”

“In my field specifically, we don’t get actual marks. It’s just a pass or fail so if I get a pass it might not look as good on paper. I think certain names carry more gravity.”

According to the BBC, over 4,000 business, political and media leaders still dominating the high ranking jobs from educational institutes like Oxbridge, it is no wonder students are feeling influenced to make judgements.

Geography and International Studies student from UEA, Luis, believes that you naturally judge a person by their degree in a positive but also negative way. “If I was talking to someone who did a medicine degree, I’d try and match them. I’d be in awe of their intelligence but it happens both ways. If I was talking to someone with an art degree, I’d humour them but the whole time I’d think I’m better than you.”

Dan Bloomfield, Engineering Graduate from the University of Nottingham explains how he was stereotyped because of what he studied.

“The main stereotype was that I was a nerd and didn’t have hobbies. Apparently I was into super hero movies and video games but actually none of this was true. People take civil engineering because they are good at maths and physics. It was a career choice through my strengths. It wasn’t really a passion.” Dan continues: “I suppose I’m a bit nerdy, a bit self-conscious but I don’t think I have the nerdy hobbies.. I think my hobbies are pretty cool. I don’t fit the stereotype but I do think I fit what an engineer is.”The 23-year-old is now in full time work as an engineer but says it still upsets him how people view civil engineering because it plays such a major part in our society. Even after graduating he feels that society will continue to define people by their degrees.

“It’s one of the first things asked, what do you do? And everyone chooses to say their occupation because it’s all about money. What about saying what you…studied?”