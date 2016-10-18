These are only fragments.

There’s the reservation; pregnant clause. Just the lint, life’s lining unfurling itself into small joys.

But they are not small.

How can they be?

All those possibilities.

Those in lighter shades, of course. The little rituals refusing themselves. The volta in a question sitting on the edge, gaily, coyly swinging legs, waiting for the moment in which see you laters stale.

The caffeine says it all, preparation for a new language; family translated from and too comfortable unknowns.

Trees may acquire Dutch elm. Their apples stew into something soft and bitter, gritty at the crucial bites. With a sigh not nearly vague enough, or too opaque. The tangles appendaged to us all, however near or distant.

The roots are still worth pawing at, the branches pining onto, out of sight. The soil must have something fertile in it. A question of classification walks in, grinning, you return the favour. Speaking, you might notice the clichés tumbling out of you, but that’s another tense. In this one, you hold contentment in your hands, cupping it. It waits to run down through your fingers, pour itself onto the floor.

It will do as it wishes, but this little nurture fuels you.

An outline in your palm to hold to when the days rush in. This is peace in a world which has no right to have a word for it. Who’s ever seen it? But you’ve heard it, somewhere, in the middle of a laugh. Stretching nearly long enough. Words have a way, even when they don’t. Breath too, a blessing.

Savour it.

Them.

The covenant the blood, the hope the home.