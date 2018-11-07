Double denim has an established reputation, the fabric has been a staple for over 100 years. It’s versatility and durability makes it ideal everyday wear. When you see double denim worn you might shudder, but double denim has evolved from the faded blue on faded blue, Cowboys or 90’s teenagers into the latest fashion trend.

Denim now comes in a larger variety of colours, straying from its classic blue. As well as evolving in colour, denim is no longer just restricted to jeans. You can now buy skirts, jackets, shirts, shorts and dungarees in funky colours and patterns.

Whether it’s buttercup yellow or a vibrant red, denim now enables you to express your personality and walk the streets in style. This is vital now we are in autumn and going into winter, expressing yourself whilst keeping cozy and warm has become even more important. We no longer need to freeze in the name of fashion; the fur-lined denim jacket is at the rescue!

Celebrities such as Kanye West and Rihanna have also been photographed wearing double denim, showing that double denim has become an A-list fashion statement. If it’s on the sidewalks in LA, why can’t we see it all over Chancellor’s Drive in UEA?

Double denim doesn’t even need to break the bank, reasonable quality denim is sold from Topshop to Primark and many online-only stores – double denim is now accessible to all! The look is suitable for nights out in town, dancing in the LCR, dates and even for going to your seminars. Whatever you might think, double denim is back in our wardrobes with a vengeance.