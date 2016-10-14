Drama Soc is one of the largest and friendliest societies on campus, dedicated to providing opportunities for all students to get involved in theatre. Whether that means acting, writing, directing, stage managing, working with lighting design, or any other path into theatre-making, there will be a Drama Soc role for you.

Every year, Drama Soc puts on at least six productions, from musicals to straight plays, spanning the entire history of theatre – with shows last year ranged from Ancient Greece to the 21st century. All shows are staged entirely by students.

Workshops are also offered throughout the year, led by visiting companies and creatives, which allow students to engage with a variety of aspects of theatre. Additionally, frequent socials are very popular and perfect for getting to know your fellow Drama Soc members. This year they will also be running an exciting 21st Century play-reading group to get members engaged with theatre being created in the wider world right now.

Writing is an essential part of Drama Soc, allowing aspiring playwrights to hone their skills throughout the year. Our legendary night of short, student-written plays, Spotlight, is a calendar highlight.

If Drama Soc sounds like your idea of a good time, and you want to get involved, it’s easy! You can email ueadramasoc@gmail.com, and Subs are only £5 for the whole year.

Don’t miss the first show of the year, Oscar Wilde’s ‘The Importance of Being Earnest,’ in the Drama Studio next Thursday, Friday and Saturday (20th-22nd) at 7.30pm. If you’ve paid your subs, tickets are half price!