I dreamed of you last night

and in that dream of mine you died.

You were all cheekbones

with that cheeky smile

that brings on stormy rain

but promises of summer

(and perhaps a bit of snow on Christmas).

It wasn’t terrifying, not per se –

I’ve seen your death a million times,

and I have built your coffin

with one-sided panels

of wood and metal in disguise.

But there I was, awake,

and bit my nails

and clutched the air,

holding on to what you left me;

nothing, really,

except some tender words

and those same, repeated nightmares.

I hope you are not haunted.

I hope your room is free

of any of these memories,

and that your heart is quiet

when you walk about

the silent city

in the middle of the night.

I guess it was a premonition

of the day you really died.