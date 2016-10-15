Durham County Cricket Club have been relegated from Division One of the County Championship due to ongoing financial difficulties.

The club accepted a £3.8 million bailout package from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and have been sanctioned with relegation, a points deduction in all three competitions for 2017 and the removal of the club’s eligibility to stage test cricket. Hampshire, who finished last in Division One, have been reinstated at Durham’s expense.

Durham’s finances have been struggling for some time, and the bailout will allow the club to keep paying the wages of their players and settle a substantial debt. The sanctions Durham face represent a huge fall for one of cricket’s strongest counties in recent years. The club won the County Championship as recently as 2013 and were runners up in this year’s edition of the T20 Blast.

The north-east county has produced several successful England cricketers in the last few years, including current players Ben Stokes and Mark Wood. However, they now face a struggle to keep their key players. Top-order batsmen Scott Borthwick and Mark Stoneman have already left for Surrey and a salary cap set by the ECB could mean the club cannot meet their best players’ wage demands.

Furthermore, Durham can now no longer bid to stage test match cricket.

This will be a blow to the club as its ground in Chester-le-Street was redeveloped in the 1990s in order to make it capable of hosting internationals. This may not as big a financial loss at it seems for the county, however, as the test match between England and Sri Lanka in 2016 actually ended up as a loss for the club due to poor attendances.

Speaking after the relegation, David Harker, DCCC Chief Group Executive said: “We are clearly disappointed at the position we are in and the sanctions we have accepted, particularly for the players and staff who have worked so hard”.