Past Neptune, among the wreckage of ice bodies discarded during the formation of our Solar System, lies the Kuiper Belt. The majority of readers will know of Pluto, one of the dwarf planets that lies in this region, but will not have heard of its second, smaller sister Haumea.

This is because scientists have found it notoriously hard to study dwarf planets in this region, partially due to the small size but also the huge distance between us and them.

However, astrologists in Spain at the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia managed to utilise a method that has been practiced on Pluto and other planets in the region to study Haumea earlier this year.

The complex method involved waiting for the dwarf planet to pass over a star, like a mini-eclipse. Twelve high powered telescopes in ten European observatories were trained on the star to observe and record the phenomenon.

This allows several characteristics to be determined such as density, shape and reflectiveness. Scientists discovered that the dwarf planet was a lot larger than previously expected and also that, instead of the regular spherical shape of planets we know, Haumea is actually more of a squashed, elliptical shape.

But the most interesting and unexpected finding was the discovery of a ring around the dwarf planet.

There are no known cases of this occurring in smaller planets and this is the first instance discovered of a ring occurring past Neptune on the outskirts of our solar system.

The astrologists are now focusing on what could have caused the development of the ring with hypotheses including a collision with another object or the deposit of surface material due to the high rotation speed of the planet.

Astronomer Professor José Ortiz of the IAA-CSIC said: “Rings in our Solar System could be much more common than previously thought, as well as in other planetary systems”.