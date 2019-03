A French cash delivery man has been arrested after a van with €3 million had vanished. A team of three were completing cash deliveries on the outskirts of Paris, where it is believed one of them drove off in the security van. The vehicle was recovered nearby, but with both the driver and an estimated €1.5m missing. The suspect, named as Adrien Derbez, was arrested during a raid while trying to escape through a window with bags of banknotes.

