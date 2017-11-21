It’s easy to forget to eat with deadlines looming, and if you find yourself forced to buy a sad looking panini at Unio because you keep forgetting to eat lunch, then I have a solution for you: meal prepping. Meal prepping not only ensures that cooking isn’t going into your exam cramming time, it saves you money.

First make a plan of the meals you want to prep, and how many portions you want to have. It’s best to go with simple recipes, or ones that you’ve cooked a few times before. I made five batches of a sweet potato and coconut soup to later realise that I used cayenne pepper instead of paprika. Gross.

Make sure that you have the right equipment on hand. You’ll need big enough

pots and pans if you’re making enough food for a week. For containers, it’s best to use microwavable safe so that you can just pop it in the microwave when you’re ready to reheat your meal. I use old Tupperware from Chinese takeaways and they work perfectly fine, however you can buy some super cheap from Wilko as well. Freeze your meals in portion sizes. It’s pointless spending hours on a risotto to freeze it into one solid block.