Easter is a time celebrated throughout the world by religious and non-religious people. This year, Easter Sunday falls on the 21 April. Easter, also known as Resurrection Sunday is a holiday celebrating the resurrection of Jesus. Nowadays, it has become much more commercialised with the Easter bunny which has folkloric origins as the symbol of Easter. Although Easter is based on one tradition, countries around the world have their own way of celebrating it.

England

In England, Easter is an holiday full of fun and celebration. There will often be Easter egg hunts for young children, hot cross buns, simnel cake, and more. Most people are on holiday during the week and often go to church to sing hymns. In England, Easter is also a time to be with your family and friends so a Sunday roast is to be expected. One quirky tradition happens on Easter Monday where people partake in egg rolling. Like its namesake, people take eggs to the top of a hill and roll them down. Whoever’s egg gets to the bottom first is declared the winner.

Germany

In Germany, Easter Sunday is also known as Family Day. A unique tradition of theirs is called ‘Easter Fire’ where they burn their Christmas tree to symbolise the end of winer and the start of spring. Lots of sweet delicacies are common in Germany such as bread rolls (Brötchen), carrot cake, many flavours of jam, wurst, etc. An egg tree is also a part of Easter in Germany where eggs are painted and hung from branches inside and outside the house. Like in England, children also enjoy going on egg hunts.

Greece

Easter is also known as ‘Pascha’ which was the Greek and Latin name for Easter. Needless to say, Easter is very important in Greece where churches are decorated and processions are held. Instead of painting eggs with vibrant and bright colours, they are painted red as it symbolises the blood of Christ. Unlike the rest of the world, Easter in Greece is not commercialised by pastel colours, the Easter bunny, chocolate or sweets. In addition to dyed eggs, you can also eat a soup called mageiritsa, which is made out of lamb offal, lettuce, fresh herbs and finished with an egg and lemon liaison. Definitely a country to visit if you want to experience Easter traditionally rather than commercially.

India

Although the percentage of Christians in India is small, their celebrations for Easter are colourful and energetic. It might be interesting to know that the origin of the Easter holiday in India was when the British occupied the country. Due to that, there are some similarities between how India and how Britain celebrate Easter. Simnel cake is also eaten in India and served on Easter Sunday. In Goa, the ‘Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church’ is a popular destination during this period and the streets are decorated vibrantly. You can also experience processions and carnivals in Goa.