The School of Education and Lifelong Learning (EDU) have announced that the university’s counselling programme is to be closed in its entirety from September 2018. This means a variety of courses, such as the MA in Counselling, or the PG Diploma in Counselling, will no longer be offered by UEA.

The Head of the School, Professor Richard Andrews, has released a statement calling this a “very difficult decision” for the university. Andrews makes clear that “the closure is due to consistently low demand” and “is not related to the quality of work, the esteem with which colleagues are held, nor the integrity of individuals composing the counselling team.”

The closure will not affect any students currently enlisted on a counselling course, who will be able to finish their programme of study without changes to the quality of their course or qualification.

The second year of the MA in Counselling will still be delivered in 2017/18, and any students currently completing the PG diploma in Counselling will be offered an opportunity to transfer to the second year of the MA.

Prof Andrews also explained how some students currently have placement in the University Student Support Service.

He confirmed that “They are aware of the changes taking place and Counselling service provision offered to staff and students will not be affected by the closure of the Counselling courses.”