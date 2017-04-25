The School of Education and Lifelong Learning (EDU) have announced that the university’s counselling programme is to be closed in its entirety from September 2018. This means a variety of courses, such as the MA in Counselling, or the PG Diploma in Counselling, will no longer be offered by UEA.
The Head of the School, Professor Richard Andrews, has released a statement calling this a “very difficult decision” for the university. Andrews makes clear that “the closure is due to consistently low demand” and “is not related to the quality of work, the esteem with which colleagues are held, nor the integrity of individuals composing the counselling team.”
The closure will not affect any students currently enlisted on a counselling course, who will be able to finish their programme of study without changes to the quality of their course or qualification.
The second year of the MA in Counselling will still be delivered in 2017/18, and any students currently completing the PG diploma in Counselling will be offered an opportunity to transfer to the second year of the MA.
Prof Andrews also explained how some students currently have placement in the University Student Support Service.
He confirmed that “They are aware of the changes taking place and Counselling service provision offered to staff and students will not be affected by the closure of the Counselling courses.”
I have lost all respect for UEA. I am disgusted by how they have handled this whole thing. They seem to have no concern at all for their students or morals. I have always had fond memories of here but I am now beyond disgusted.
It would be good if the UEA could be honest about the reasons for ending counselling courses, rather than this idea that not enough demand for it. I know this to not be the case. And what about all the clients who now won’t be seen by trainees on placement? Makes no sense …
This article is very misleading.. It states courses will be stopped from September 2018..this may be true for those studying for the MA but what about the rest of us on certificate courses- who no longer have the opportunity to complete studies that should have been starting Sep 2017?? They will not be running from Sep this year…
The Diploma course is always oversubscribed! The numbers of applicants which can apply are capped so that each student can get a suitable placement!!
I don’t think this article really captures the hurt, anger and disgust of this decision on myself and my counselling colleagues, as well as the impact on the UEA students and staff it will affect.
This fails to mention all the certificate students cannot complete the Diploma, the part that qualifies them as a counsellor. They also fail to note that they didn’t let students know until April, too late to apply elsewhere… despite allowing applications in January and leaving students waiting. They don’t mention that this is the only BACP approved course in the Norfolk and Suffolk area and alternatives only run every two years. So YES it did affect current students. A LOT.
They are cutting trainees who work for free, unless the university is going to pay for at least 8 new members of staff then there is no way the service will not be affected.Maybe something different will be offered but unless the university is going to spend a lot more money the number of counsellors available will fall. There is no way this can’t affect waiting lists for counselling…
Unbelievable… I cannot wait when the real reasons for this decision will be made public.
And closing courses down to lack of international students? Where is integrity in this decision? Should they not focus on training people who live in UK so they can support those with mental issues here, in UK?!
The logic is there. But UEA’s integrity, support for communities and concerns about mental health definitely appears hypocritical… SAD.
PS. Queen has recently visited UEA- I wonder what would she say re this decision… Especially in the light of their grandchildren being public about thier mental health…
The closure IS negatively affecting students currently studying here at UEA.
PG Certificate students who submitted their applications to study with the UEA at Diploma level were only notified about the course closures last week – too late for many to be able to apply elsewhere and delaying their ability to start work as counsellors by at least one year.
This article implies that students are not worried about the closures and that is simply not the case.
It saddens me to see Professor Andrews quoted as misrepresenting the Counselling courses here at UEA – the courses are highly sought after and always oversubscribed. The reputation of counselling training here at UEA is outstanding. It is only the University’s investment and commitment that seems to be lacking.
“the closure is due to consistently low demand” – not true – the diploma course is over subscribed each year.
Real reasons for course closure: lack of foreign students (i.e not making as much money from tuition fees) and lack of research which the University themselves are responsible for as they got rid of the research element of centre years ago. So I wonder does it all boil down to money, cutting the courses that aren’t as profitable and don’t raise the status of the UEA Worldwide??
It will be interesting to see how the students will not be affected as the diploma students offer at least 64 counselling sessions each week – AT NO COST. Not to mention the remaining diploma students who volunteer at agencies and charities in Norwich such as MIND, The 4’C, The Sue Lambert Trust etc.
Mental ill-health is increasing, those experiencing mental health issues already struggle to find support so the fact the University is cutting the course – the only British Association of Counselling and Psychotherapy course in Norfolk is beyond comprehension.
Losing at least 8 diploma students who would have placements at the Universities’ Well-being service or student support service as it’s now being called, seeing up to 8 students a week..64 students a week.. FOR FREE.. somehow won’t affect the services provided to students? Not to mention the other diploma students who have placements within the wider community at charities such as MIND, The 4C’s, The Sue Lambert Trust, The Norwich Centre, St Barnabas all FOR FREE for the people of Norfolk, a County that has an incredible amount of people experiencing mental illness?
The courses are being cut because they don’t raise the status of the University and they don’t make money from foreign students.