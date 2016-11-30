Having had three number one albums in their career to date, you’d think Embrace would be ready to put their feet up; instead, the Yorkshire alt-rock band are working on a seventh studio album set for release in 2017, with many upcoming plans. Taking a break from recording to play a special run of Christmas shows this December, Dom Whiffen spoke to Mick from the band about their current touring cycle and their continuing musical ventures.

Hi Mick, it’s been a couple of years since you guys toured here in Norwich. Are you looking forward to getting back out on the road?

“Absolutely! Everything’s great and we’re really busy with the tour stuff at the moment. We can’t wait for the tour, it’s been awhile since we hit the road. We’re also looking forward to playing Secret Festival over summer.”

Have you played Norwich before?

“Yes! Loads of times. We’ve never played the Waterfront though, always the LCR. We’ve always loved playing Norwich. The tickets always sell really well here. I think we have lots of followers down your end!”

Your self-titled album, which is your most recent, took quite some time to drop. Aside from other projects, such as Talk To Angels, it was said that you wanted to produce the best work of your careers. Was this album a result of perfectionism on the part of the band?

“2006 felt like the peak of our career up until that point. We were doing about three tours in a year and we were extremely tired. A few months turned into a few years on the road. We’re all still friends though. We’ve always got together on a social basis because we’ve never stopped enjoying each other’s company. Richard (lead singer) wanted to refresh and modernize the band, updating the sound. Out latest album turned out really well. We have been perfectionists in the past, but lesson learned. We often start out with intentions of bringing things back to basics but end up layering a lot of instrumental layers!”

Glass Mountain are opening for you guys on the tour, are you fans?

“I picked and recorded the band, so I have some history with them. The whole band love them and were more than happy to have them open for us. They are friends, so we wanted to help give them some exposure and enjoy their music while we tour.”

I love the idea of ‘Christmas Party’ themed shows. Where did the idea come from?

“We just really wanted to get out after a year working on the album and this seemed liked a fun way to do so. Dress-up is welcomed, as is anything else that may warm the atmosphere. I can confirm that we will be including some Christmas tunes!”

After your critically-acclaimed last album and ongoing touring, what is next for Embrace?

“We love touring, so that’s the incentive for getting the album. We really want to be keeping things fresh and getting on the road is part of that plan. The plan being to make a great album, play some festivals and then a big end of year tour in 2017. We’d really like to take thing overseas ideally. We love playing to our international fans and feel like it’s been too long.”

The methods of putting music out have changed since Embrace’s heyday. Do you feel like the musical landscape has changed?

“The music scene is almost unrecognisable since 2006. YouTube was in its infancy back then. There was no Spotify, no Facebook. Everyone thought internet would be a passing phase and that things would simply blow over. Many bands, including ourselves, had to adapt. We’re lucky that things are still good for us and we can ride the wave. We feel like the fans have grown with us.”

