Serves 4

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Eating time: 2 minutes!

Ingredients:

700g pumpkin flesh ñdeseeded

1 small onion peeled and chopped

1-2 garlic cloves

1 Ω tsp of your choice of spice:

-Vanilla

-Chilli sauce

-Ginger

-Honey

-Lemon

175g wholemeal plain flour

1 tsp salt

º tsp baking powder

1 egg, separated

vegetable oil

175ml water

Equipment:

Mixing bowl

Mixing spoon

Forks

Deep fat fryer or deep saucepan

Thermometer

Cut the pumpkin into thick chunks, around 10cm long and 1cm wide. Cook the pumpkin in a steamer or pan until soft. Wait until cool.

Meanwhile place the flour, salt,and baking powder into a mixing bowl and mix together.

Make a hole in the centre so you can add the egg yolk into the mix. Add in 175ml of water so that the batter gets smooth. If you need to add more water, do so accordingly.

You can now add the other ingredients: onions, garlic and your choice of spice. Mix the egg white into the batter.

Once this is all mixed well, you can heat up your pan. For best results use a deep-fat fryer but pan frying will work well too.

You may need to use a thermometer to check the temperature of the oil Use a deep saucepan and fill 1/3 of the pan with oil. Heat to 180c.

Using two forks, dip the pumpkins into the batter mix and fry for about 1 minute, turning the pumpkin frequently. Take the pumpkin out when itís a crisp, golden brown.

Drain the pumpkin fritters by placing on a tray.

Best served hot but dependent on the spice, you may prefer them cold.