The UEA School of Environmental Sciences has recently been recognised for 50 years of ground- breaking work with the Queen’s Anniversary Prize for Higher and Further Education.

The prize, the UK’s most prestigious of its type, is awarded annually to those who demonstrate the highest level of academic work at a world-class level.

It will be the fourth Queen’s prize awarded to UEA following awards in 2010, 2011, and 2012 being bestowed respectively upon the School of International Development, UEA’s Creative Writing Programme, and INTO UEA.

Founded in 1967, the UEA School of Environmental Sciences has since become one of the largest and most interdisciplinary faculties of its kind in Europe. The School engages in both research and teaching on a number of issues including climate, ocean and atmospheric interactions, the governance of resources and sustainability, the geosciences, and natural hazards.

The School is also home to a number of highly respected research groups including the Climatic Research Unit (CRU), the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research, CSERGE – the Centre for Social and Economic Research on the Global Environment, the Science, Society and Sustainability (3S) Research Group, and The Anglian Centre for Water Studies.

Speaking about the award, Head of School Prof Kevin Hiscock said, “For 50 years, we have been combining natural, social, and environmental sciences to advance our understanding and protect the environment.

“This is a tremendous accolade because it not only recognises half a century of ground-breaking environmental and climate science, but it also recognises the continuing excellence of what we do.”

At an event at Buckingham Palace in February, the School will receive a royal certificate signed by the monarch herself along with a silver gilt medal and the right to use the Queen’s Prize logo for four years to show off their outstanding achievement.