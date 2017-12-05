As time passed, this rhetoric shifted drastically. Mugabe turned on white farmers and led a brutal campaign against them, mirroring his violent suppression of groups and individuals he saw as a potential threat to his power. Zimbabwe was also economically ruined through years of economic mismanagement and financial corruption. Despite this, Mugabe was able to maintain control throughout a number of elections, widely discredited by outside observers.

A former teacher, Mugabe made his name in the 1970s-independence war against Britain. He was imprisoned and exiled, and eventually gained control of the ZANU Party, both a political and military entity. After Britain eventually relinquished control of her former colony, Mugabe gained national power. He spoke of reconciliation with remaining colonial settlers and was seen by many throughout the western world as a favourable leader to take the country forward.

The fall of Mugabe has been prematurely predicted countless times over the past forty years, but each time he was able to maintain and often strengthen his authority. In his ninety-third year, many now believed that his leadership would inevitably continue up to his death.

The tide began to shift when Mugabe sacked Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the man widely seen as Mugabe’s eventual successor. Mugabe accused his Vice-President of plotting against him and instead favoured his fifty- two-year-old wife, Grace, to take up the reigns upon his death.

This was significant for two reasons. Firstly, it marked the start of a potential Mugabe dynasty. The realisation that a Mugabe would remain in power long after the current President’s death was a bitter pill for the people, and military, to swallow. Secondly, it was also significant because of Mrs Mugabe’s deep unpopularity, which rivalled that of her husband.