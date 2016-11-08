Just as there is no sentiment in business, there is no truth in politics. Donald Trump is familiar with both. As the presidential campaigns draw to a close it is not fact but fiction stealing the headlines.

Lies are a key component of the Trump campaign. The Birther Controversy, for example, which began in 2008 and questioned Obama’s birthplace appears to be one of Trump’s favourites. Recently Trump stated that he ended it after Hillary started it. Doesn’t it all sound a little juvenile? It’s also untrue. Another subject Trump likes to lie about is immigration. He appealed to America and promised to build walls to protect them from illegal immigrants who are threatening the sanctity of America. But he neglects to mention a key statistic amongst the scaremongering. Statistics show that the total increase in illegal immigrants from Mexico each year in America has been zero.

The leaving legal immigrants and the entering illegal immigrants even each other out. There is no rise, no swarm, no threat. There is also no substance to Donald Trump’s claims. But they are taken, by some, as fact.

There is another concerning development in politics. The Trump campaign is attacking the media. Whether it’s supporters chanting ‘CNN sucks’ at rallies or fact-checking being labeled as biased, the media is being attacked. The truth is met with skepticism whilst conspiracy theories are fed by fear and ignorance. But we need to address why.

These misconceptions are perpetuated by our incessant social media use, breathed life into by each retweet. The public has a responsibility to fact check for themselves. Don’t share on Facebook until you check the source and stop liking posts designed to stir up hate. Politics and media are changing and so should we. If not, we will end up with a generation believing whatever their Facebook wall tells them.

I don’t know what’s worse. That Trump lies? That people believe him? Or that this even exists as a debate at all? But I do know that we must all take responsibility, responsibility for the truth.