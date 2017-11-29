An EU vote has failed to come to a decision regarding the controversy over the use of glyphosate, the world’s biggest-selling weed-killer.

This particular chemical is found in 60 percent of UK bread and 45 percent of Europe’s topsoil. The current glyphosate permit runs out in the EU on December 15th 2017.

Only 50 percent of the 28 members supported a European Commission proposal to renew the license for 5 years.

The UK was among the 14 states backing the Commission position on glyphosate.

Critics have said the widespread use of the weedkiller reduces biodiversity, by killing plants that are essential for many insects and other animals.

Some countries have recently banned glyphosate’s use in public parks and gardens. Its effect on plants is non-selective, meaning it will destroy most of them.