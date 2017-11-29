An EU vote has failed to come to a decision regarding the controversy over the use of glyphosate, the world’s biggest-selling weed-killer.
This particular chemical is found in 60 percent of UK bread and 45 percent of Europe’s topsoil. The current glyphosate permit runs out in the EU on December 15th 2017.
Only 50 percent of the 28 members supported a European Commission proposal to renew the license for 5 years.
The UK was among the 14 states backing the Commission position on glyphosate.
Critics have said the widespread use of the weedkiller reduces biodiversity, by killing plants that are essential for many insects and other animals.
Some countries have recently banned glyphosate’s use in public parks and gardens. Its effect on plants is non-selective, meaning it will destroy most of them.
This harmful weedkiller is usually mixed with other chemicals that help it access the plant’s root and block a key enzyme pathway.
The disruption stops plants from making certain proteins needed for their growth. In the US, more than 750 products contain it.
Although glyphosate’s toxicity is thought to be low, in the concentrations used by farmers, the UK International Agency for Research on Cancer called it “probably carcinogenic”.
The CEO of the Sustainable Food Trust, Parick Holden said: “A ban could be the beginning of the end of herbicide use in agriculture as we know it, leading to a new chapter of innovation and diversity.” If the glyphosate ban goes ahead, there would be a £940m cost to British farmers in the UK.