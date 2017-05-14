Exams and deadlines are stressful. When the dates and essay questions get announced you think that you still have plenty of time to get everything done, but then suddenly you realise you wasted two months doing nothing, and here you are. The most important thing to remember now is that you will not get any great work done if you burn out, so it’s crucial that you take breaks and get rest in between work sessions. Here are some things you can do to take your mind off your steaming pile of coursework.

Take a walk around the lake

How many people can say they’re lucky enough to have a lake on their campus? If you live in the ziggurats, you can actually see students lying on the grass, enjoying the sun and just generally having a good time. Elders walk their fluffy friends, and some people can be seen running. Now, if you feel like going on a run, it’s a wonderful way of waking up in the morning and of getting rid of excess energy at night, but you don’t have to go as far as that. Simply walking around the lake is a good way of taking your mind off things. If you go during the day, the water will shimmer in the sun, and you might run into a dog or two. The whole scenery will make you feel like you’re in the best place in the world. If you prefer night walks, you can use your phone (or an actual torch) to see where you’re going, or you can instead walk up under the street lights towards the little Tesco and take a longer walk around the entire university.

Eat some nice food

It’s important to take breaks from studying or writing your essay when you’re hungry, but it’s just as important to keep in mind what you’re eating. It doesn’t have to be the healthiest meal in the world, but it should be something you love. If you’re already in a bad mood because of all the work you have to do, eating food you don’t particularly like is just going to make you feel worse. If you don’t have anything delicious around, allow yourself a treat by ordering something if you can afford it.

Go to the city

There is nothing quite like getting some time away from the university when you’re stressed about exams. Living on campus has the disadvantage that everywhere you turn, there are students, lecturers, and things that remind you of all the work you have to do. So get a friend (possibly one who is as stressed as you are), and plan to do something fun outside of campus. You don’t have to party until the morning, you can just have a meal at a nice place, or do some shopping, or even just visit an old church and explore a part of the city you haven’t seen before. There are also a lot of fun places in Norwich that students often don’t go to, like the trampoline park and the rollerblading hall.

Take a day off to relax in your room

Going to the city is fun, but it can make you feel tired and worn-out, so sometimes it’s a better idea to just stay in your room and do some of the things you love but never have time for. This is especially important for introverts, because there are so many people everywhere when you live in student accommodation, and it can be overwhelming. So allow yourself a day to watch some Netflix or YouTube, read some books you actually want to read, draw something, or just do whatever it is that makes you happy.

Sleep is important

If you feel like you keep spacing out when trying to get reading done, and you’re just too tired from all your lectures and seminars, take a nap. I’ve lost count of the times I tried to read a chapter, then took a nap, and managed to read it much more quickly afterwards. If you’re a person who needs a lot of sleep, don’t be afraid of saying no when your friends invite you to go somewhere. You might be in the mood for it, but if you know that you will need to catch up on sleep the day after and it will mess up your entire work schedule, consider missing out for once, or suggest doing something that will require less energy.

Finally: remind yourself that things are going to be alright

This one is all about putting things in perspective. Whenever I get a bad grade or feel really stressed about coursework, I picture myself as an 80-year-old grandma who has retired from a pleasant life. It might sound ridiculous, but it reminds me that one bad grade is not going to ruin everything, that even if things go wrong there is always a way of fixing it, and that I am going to get where I want to go eventually, one way or another. If this doesn’t quite work for you, try to remember a bad grade you got in the past instead, or one time you thought you were going to die writing an essay. You survived, and you’re here now, aren’t you? One day you will look back on the work you’re doing now, and you will feel the same way.