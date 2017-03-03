Set in the classroom of a secondary school, Extremism tells the story a group of teenagers who have just discovered that their classmate Jamal has been taken by ‘Prevent’, a governmental organisation which aims to prevent people from becoming terrorists or supporting terrorist groups. Tension levels are high from the off; the students engage in a discussion about terrorism and race, which evolves into a battle of dialogue, before climaxing in a fraught and devastating finale. Naturally, the play offers no easy answers, but even more impressively, it asks no easy questions. I felt my allegiance shift from character to character, and though some characters were certainly harder to sympathise with than others, every character in this ensemble piece was expertly portrayed as both flawed and sympathetic.

That the young cast achieved this so well was an incredibly impressive thing to behold, with every member delivering a strong and captivating performance. Annabella King deserves a particular mention for her thoughtful and brave portrayal of Suh ayla, a young and head strong Muslim girl who finds herself at the centre of attention after Jamal has been taken by ‘Prevent’. Throughout the play she delivered a particularly gut wrenching performance, so intense at times that it was hard to watch. Jordan, a seemingly nice but conflicted young man who attempts to renounce Jamal as a friend after he is turned on by his classmates, was also particularly well-acted by Ed Brookes. Brookes acted the character incredibly naturally, making Jordan believable and relatable.

At just under an hour, the play is rather short, but I do not feel this was a loss. The tension and energy levels carried and built superbly throughout the performance. Though I was left wanting answers to the questions the play posed, in many ways I was too drained to hear any more. And more importantly, no one has any answers; these questions are very much ones that are being debated at the heart of our society today. The final scene of the performance, in which the characters leave the classrooms and go home to their parents is particularly moving. As each character leaves the stage the audience hears a tiny snippet of the conversation they have with their parents that night, adding another incredibly human dimension to the performance; we are reminded that these characters are not only the adults that will shape the future, but someone’s child. There is definitely a sense of how easy it is to get out of your depth in situations such as these, which contributed to the disturbing tone of the performance.

Extremism was a beautifully acted, thought provoking, and memorable play. It does not make for easy viewing, but it is important viewing. It is a play, and a topic, we should all be engaging with, and one that is explored here with sensitivity and expertise.

Extremism is being performed at Norwich Theatre Royal 2-4 March.