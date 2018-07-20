Summer is the best time to experiment with bold looks, whether daytime glamour or evening fun. Urban Decay and Anastasia Beverly Hills are launching heart stopping summer pallettes: here are four of the best.

Urban Decay’s Born to Run Palette

Urban Decay released its ‘Born to Run’ eye-shadow palette this summer. This large palette has a wide variety of eye shadows shades, ranging from internship appropriate neutrals to bright summer ready bold colours that will guarantee compliments. It features fantastic metallics, including ‘Accelerate’, with a reddish copper hue. This palette is an all-rounder and is ideal for those that want one palette that they can take anywhere and everywhere this summer.

Huda Beauty’s Desert Dusk Palette

Huda Beauty released this gem of a palette a while ago, but its inspiration from the desert at twilight makes it the perfect palette for creating sexy summer evening looks. The palette is the perfect size for a small evening bag and it’s 18 shades offer a number of smokey evening looks as well as shimmery and glittery combinations to take to the nightclubs. The palette’s 6 pressed pearl shades are a must have set to add to any collection. The palette is ideal for anyone who already has an eye-shadow collection and wants to have some stand out shades for summer.

The Anastasia Beverly Hills (ABH) Norvina Palette

ABH has teased a new palette, released in the UK in early August, which has 7 shimmer shades and 7 matte shades. This mixture of shimmer shades and matte shades is a new twist for the cosmetics brand that usually has a matte shadow focus. The palette is predominantly purple and lilac shades and is named after the creator of ABH’s daughter. This palette is ideal for those that love a celestial or space- like eye-shadow look.

Too Faced’s Life’s A Festival Palette

This palette delivers exactly what it says- it gives you a selection of eye-shadows with ethereal pigments that change colour when they are in different kinds of light. Perfect for summer festivals! The duo-chromatic shades will pair well with a boho throwback to the late 60s and early 70s ‘hippy’ fashion or a grunge rock chic style. This is a great choice for those that want to be bright and vibrant this summer.