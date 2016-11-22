Once again, and not for the first time in recent memory, FIFA have proven themselves to be an embarrassing organisation as the global representatives of football. In a week that should have been dedicated to the peaceful remembrance of those who lost their lives fighting for our freedom, FIFA have somehow managed to create a needlessly politicised battle. Prior to the match at Wembley on Armistice Day between England and Scotland, the FA and SFA joined forces in declaring that they would wear the poppy on their kit. It cannot be stressed enough what the poppy represents. The poppy is a symbol of remembrance and respect, for all those who have lost their lives in battle. FIFA’s warning to the FA and SFA that kits must be free of a commercial, personal, political or religious messages, is nothing short of a disgrace. To suggest that the poppy is even closely related to any of the above criteria is quite simply absurd.

Accordingly, the FA and SFA defied football’s governing body by wearing the symbol on their armbands for the fixture, despite being warned with a potential fine or points deduction.

This decision was also supported by Prime Minister Theresa May. Unquestionably, the FA and SFA made the correct decision to defy FIFA’s threats, and the punishment for this has yet to be decided. Meanwhile, the governing bodies of Welsh and Northern Irish football decided not to wear poppies on their shirts or armbands for their fixtures the same weekend.

Ex-England right-back Danny Mills has been critical of the FA in their decision to challenge FIFA, stating: “Surely all of the money that has been spent on arguments, lawyers and the fine it may get from FIFA would have been much better being donated to the Royal British Legion. It would have done far more good than this needless argument.”

Whilst I can understand Mills’ perspective, I do not believe that he is correct. FIFA are entirely in the wrong. For a start, FIFA allowed England to wear poppies on their shirts only a few years ago, so why have they changed their stance so much? Moreover, the FA and SFA are undoubtedly correct in standing up for remembrance through the representation of the poppy. It is symbol of respect, peace and remembrance. It is a real embarrassment for FIFA to suggest that it represents anything else.