Aries, March 21 – April 19

You’re stuck in a fashion rut, Aries, and this is your week to change it. Get yourself to Chapelfield and treat yourself to something bold that you’d normally shy away from. You deserve it.

Taurus, April 20 – May 20

You’ve been spending a lot of money recently and it’s time to get thrifty. That student loan wont last forever. Try the charity shops this week. You’ll be surprised at the fashionable bargains you’ll find.

Gemini, May 21 – June 20

Geminis are renowned for always looking their best, but sometimes less is more. Dress down this week and let your natural beauty shine through. You’ll be surprised at how many compliments you’ll recieve.

Cancer, June 21 – July 22

Don’t let the rain get you down, Cancer. Bright and bold patterns will look best on you this week and help to lift your mood. The weather might be drab but your wardrobe doesn’t have to be.

Leo, July 23 – August 22

You’re best known for being bright and out there, but this week you will turn heads if you dress in black. Think Audrey Hepburn. Sometimes it’s best to keep it simple and classic.

Virgo, August 23 – September 22

No one pulls off statment accessories like you, Virgo. Try looking for treasures in places you wouldn’t normally, and don’t be afraid to get something particularly colourful or out there. Plastic neon 80s earrings? Why not!

Libra, September 23 – October 22

Fashion doesn’t have to be stressful! Stop overthinking your wardrobe choices in the morning, because sometimes the best looks are fashion accidents. If it feels right, wear it.

Scorpio, October 23 – November 21

That dress hiding in the back of your wardrobe you bought six months ago and have been too scared to wear since? Now’s the week! Try pairing it with thick tights and boots for a winter look.

Sagittarius, November 22 – December 21

This week, it’s all about the shoes. Treat yourself to that statement pair that you’ve had your eye on. And if you can find a bag to go with them, even better.

Capricorn, December 22 – January 19

Go back to basics this week, Capricorn.Sometimes there is nothing more flattering than a good pair of jeans and a classic top. Stylish, and comfortable. Dress it up with statment accessories.

Aquarius, January 20 – February 18

It’s all about investment pieces. You’ve been buying lots recently but sometimes buying less works better. If it’s abit more expensive, but you’ll wear it all the time, it’s totally worth it.

Pisces, February 19 – March 20

You’re a slave to the trends, and there is nothing wrong with that. But this week, try thinking more outside the box. Start looking in the shops you wouldn’t normally, and soon you’ll find something incredibly eye-catching and uniquely you.