It was dusk when I rolled into San Francisco, exhausted, but excited. This was my first time on American soil and I had that rare feeling of hope that can only exist in those initial moments on a foreign shore. Every warm breeze promised levity and each winking tail light was an indication of adventure to come.

There was a driver waiting for me in the terminal, my name scrawled across a large whiteboard he held above his head. I laughed uncontrollably when I first saw him because he reminded me of one of those girls that parade around in skimpy outfits between boxing rounds holding up the sign. He introduced himself as Bilal and showed me to the back seat of a luxury black Sedan.

I asked him where he grew up and what he thought of California. Turns out he was from Slough, a town within five miles of my childhood home. Bilal did not like San Francisco and was eager to return to Slough. “Too many immigrants here,” he said.

I wondered what he’d think of his post-Gervais hometown. He sat smiling in the front seat, nurturing a seemingly genuine exuberance for his life and work. I got quite drunk in the back of his car as we headed for Santa Cruz, speeding over hills and through deep dustbowl valleys; the journey was beautiful but uneventful.

We arrived and he looked back at me expectantly. I told him that I thought the fare had been taken care of in advance and so it had been, he assured me, but it was customary to tip in America. It seemed Bilal was also nursing a genuine exuberance for money. I tipped him $10 and he drove away. I stood on a grassy knoll overlooking a crowded bay, drowning in a pink sunset. Behind me were acres of giant redwoods and my room was somewhere amidst them.

One sweaty hike later I found my dorm, and it was well worth the toil. It was as if the room were an extension of the trees themselves. Three rickety wooden bunks grew from the floor and two screened windows looked onto the forest and prevented rogue branches from invading the interior.

I took the single bunk above the desk and lay down. There was no bedding so I pulled up my sheepskin coat (Christ only knows why I wore a sheepskin coat on my first day in California) and drifted off to sleep.

I dreamed I was with Kerouac in an open top car, with Burroughs in a shady opium parlour, Paris with Miller, drinks with Fitzgerald, war with Hemingway. At some point in the early hours of the following morning my imagining became rather vigorous and I rolled off the bunk, landing on my elbow.

I lay there a while swearing at the sun and tried to prop myself up. The elbow wouldn’t hold. I winced my way down to the bus stop and hopped on the first one that trundled by.

Two hours and $90 later I left the hospital with my arm in a sling: my elbow had fractured in two places and I’d been shafted by my insurance excess.

Back in town, I headed for the first bar I could find. It was an Irish pub that didn’t stock spirits. I privately wondered how Irish the owners could possibly be. I ordered a drink and the barman gave me a funny look. The sun was up, wasn’t it? He realised I was European, and everything was forgiven. And although the “craft cider” tasted like a can of Strongbow from a 2010 house party it got better with volume and I talked happily with the barman over three or four bottles. It was 35 degrees when I stumbled out into the vicious sunshine, so I sought refuge inside.

There was no casino in town but I did find the aptly named Ocean View Card Room. I sat down in my bomber jacket, with my arm in a sling, imagining myself a Reynolds-esque character. Texas-hold-’em was the game, just like in the movies.

I lost the first $50 to a wrinkled toothless man in a Stetson, and then the next $150 turned Judas too: that’s what comes of underestimating the elderly. I left shortly afterwards, disconcerted that my burgeoning addiction was feeding someone else’s.

I searched my pockets in vain, but there was no change for the bus: my little jaunt had cost me $320. I began the trek up the hill towards campus, sweating, broken and angry.

Maybe Bilal had the right idea.