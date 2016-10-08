To people of a certain age, Feeder will always be the ‘Gran Turismo 3 band’. The trinity of Feeder songs found on that game are stuck in the minds of many in their 20s, the riff of ‘Just a Day’ as iconic as the Friends theme song. It is safe to say that to many Feeder are seen as a lively summer band.

On their return from hiatus that could not be further from the truth. All Bright Electric is heavy. Grant Nicholas’s riffing has gone from catchy melodies to Soundgarden style sludge, the opening quintet of tracks on the album are a grunge lover’s paradise. Likewise, the vocals provided by Nicholas are more restrained but brooding than on past efforts, often layered for an even greater thickness. The catchy melodies that used to power their songs are still there, but this time they are haunting. Think less Green Day and more Radiohead.

The songs remain consistently good. Sometimes they even peak at great, ‘Oh Mary’ being a notably refreshing and surreal number. But in this consistency is the album’s greatest flaw. At times it is repetitive. Too many tracks sound like a variation on another on the album, with only the odd track, such as ‘Angels and Lullabys’ and ‘Another Day on Earth’, differing enough from the others to bring interest back to proceedings. There are no bad, or even okay, songs on the album. But all the good songs lose themselves amongst the other equally good tracks that they sound too similar too.

Comebacks are a hard thing to get right. Bands typically either have to break completely from their past, or try to remind everyone why they were around in the first place through a nostalgia play. Either way is a gamble. Feeder have chosen the former and it has largely been worth it. But the wait for another great album from them carries on, a decade having passed since their last stellar effort Pushing the Senses.

All Bright Electric is a fresh sound, but not their most listenable. More consistent than their last few efforts, it falls short in that there are few standout tracks that could truly live up to ‘Just a Day’ or ‘Buck Rogers’. After a while that means the album just becomes a lesson in retracing footsteps.

★★★

Feeder’s All Bright Electric is out now.