Foreign film: embrace of the serpent (2016)

Before the credits roll over the winding Amazon, a frame of simple text states: “dedicated to all the peoples whose song we will never know”. This masterpiece gives voice to the cultures made voiceless by imperialism, yet it reaches far beyond any political orientation. It’s the human epic we didn’t know we had been waiting for, and everyone should experience it. – William May

Netflix original: The Little Prince (2015)

Beautifully animated and gloriously unpredictable, this retelling of Saint-Exupery’s novel is a must see for feel-good film lovers. With a star-studded cast of voices, alongside fantastic music from Hans Zimmer, this film stays true to the beauty of the original book, but not without its own quirky twists and retellings. – Willa Hope

documentary: the act of killing (2012)

Harrowing and deeply uncomfortable; this award-winning documentary from Joshua Oppenheimer forces Anwar Congo, an executioner in the 1956 Indonesian genocides, to confront his horrific past. Given free reign to stage and celebrate his life events, Congo proudly displays the horrors of humanity and morality in war, in a chilling, yet essential, film. – Willa Hope