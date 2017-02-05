Damien Chazelle’s noticeably less aggressive, musical film La La Land is a distinctively unique and hopeful romance that showcases exactly what has been missing from today’s film industry. With a superb soundtrack that is not only contained in the smooth dance sequences and bright technicolour, but can be seen and felt in the fluidity of its cinematography, every scene feels as though it were a part of the song.

The incredibly loveable Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone have proven themselves to be the Fred and (actual) Ginger of the 21st Century. Mia (Stone) and Sebastian (Gosling) are both down on their luck, young creatives that have been battered by their respective industries. Sebastian, a stubborn, and at times pretentious, jazz pianist is complemented by Mia, an aspiring actress who’s willingness to follow her dreams is at times infectious. The temperament and charm in their relationship are at times sickening, but profoundly heart-warming, creating that rare on-screen chemistry which has been missing in modern cinema.

It’s hard to be critical about this film without seeing it through rose-tinted glasses. But La La Land brings back the classic surrealism of dance and music on film, where magical, pleasantly obscene, and sometimes out of place dance sequences generate an unpredictable narrative and create an essence that could have been pulled of a 1930s Busby Berkeley musical arrangement.

The film is full of the stars and starlets of early Hollywood and their silent ghost can be seen in most scenes as the film pays a respectful, and much needed, homage to its predecessors. But it doesn’t exploit this nostalgia by assuming that the audience has to understand anything about free jazz or old Hollywood. Chazelle is very careful of the use of old Hollywood wistfulness and incorporates a self-awareness that pulls audiences back down to earth. Chazelle makes Sebastian and Mia equally loveable and well-rounded, characters that even today’s cynical romantics could relate to.

Whilst it follows key and classic tropes of past cinema, its originality still stands above its history. It’s refreshing to watch a film that doesn’t sell romance with overtly sexualised characters. It is a film that is confident enough to depend on a strong and original story which is perhaps an attribute to the film’s success. It’s surprising that a film that is so simplistic in its style, and even substance, can have such a powerful message about love, sacrifice and what it means to grow with the person you love.