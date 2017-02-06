Like any M. Night Shyamalan film, Split is weird, wonderful and at times, more than mind-boggling. However, unlike the others, Split incorporates elements more along the lines of a creature horror rather than a psychological thriller. The fundamental question though is does this really work or is it just another Hollywood monster flick?

The film tells the story of Kevin (James McAvoy), a man with 23 multiple personalities ranging from a disturbed Brooklyn man with OCD to a nine year old child called Hedwig. At the beginning, Kevin kidnaps a group of teenage girls and imprisons them as food for something he calls ‘The Beast’. Throughout the film, each of Kevin’s personalities tease the horror of the beast and how it devours the bodies of impure souls (in this instance, a group of privileged teenage girls). However, when we are eventually shown ‘The Beast’, the film takes a drastic turn. The first half of the film treats audiences to a tense psychological thriller with various attempts and moments where one frequently braces themselves in hope of the girls’ escape. Yet, once the ‘The Beast’ is revealed to the audience the film loses all this and it becomes just another Hollywood Monster Flick.

Split is a film that can’t decide whether it’s a tense psychological thriller about the abduction of three teenage girls or a horror film about a monster that eats people. In terms of his other films, Split is a considerable disappointment for Shyamalan as the reveal is predictable and weak; is this a sign of bad direction or a sad reflection of what audiences want more from films nowadays? Either way Split is far from his best.